NVIDIA RTX Remix Update Introduces Advanced Path-Traced Particle System

Make Your Own Mods With NVIDIA RTX Remix Or Download From ModDB
To make your own RTX mods, download NVIDIA RTX Remix from the Home screen of NVIDIA app. And grab the Half-Life 2 RTX demo or Portal with RTX from Steam for an example of what's possible with the latest RTX Remix upgrades.

NVIDIA RTX Remix requires a GeForce RTX GPU to create RTX Remix Mods, while mods and games built using Remix are compatible with any hardware that can run Vulkan ray-traced games.

To find RTX Remix mods to download and play, we recommend ModDB and the RTX Remix Showcase Discord server.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340816/...troduces-advanced-path-traced-particle-system
 
Interesting….
Particle effects were one of the big things that older PhysX libraries brought to the table.

Perhaps a path forward for those who are lamenting its demise and don’t want to shell out for an A400 or something to keep it working. Which is a totally understandable thing to not want to do.
 
