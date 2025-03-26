Nvidia RTX 5090 Prices Stabilize Around $3,000

“While there is an argument to be made that if you're willing and able to spend $2,000 on a graphics card that's only 30% better than the $1500 one that launched over two years before, you can probably afford to spend $3,000 or more; And you may not even feel much of a difference. But it still is a big difference and sets a poor precedent for the industry. While halo graphics cards have existed for many generations, they've never been so egregiously priced before, and the trickle-down effect it's had on the entire GPU lineup from AMD and Nvidia is stark.

The RTX 5080 is often sold for close to twice its original price, and the "$750" 5070 Ti is well north of $1,000. Even AMD's comparably excellent 9070 XT is often sold for several hundred dollars higher than its original price.”

Source: https://www.extremetech.com/computing/nvidia-rtx-5090-prices-stabilize-around-3000
 
Capitalisms at work. If miners and AI/gaming enthusiasts want to pay 3k+ for cards because they can't wait a few months for a 30% increase over their existing 4090 or whatever, let them. Then I'm sure they'll be good with buying the 5090Ti or 6090 for 5k+ when the time comes and retailers, AIBs, and Nvidia can make even more bank.

It doesn't help that used 4090s are selling for 2k still too, so it doesn't really cost them that much to upgrade if they have that to sell. But the same logic applies to those who are buying the 4090s at these inflated prices as well.
 
T4rd said:
Capitalisms at work. If miners and AI/gaming enthusiasts want to pay 3k+ for cards because they can't wait a few months for a 30% increase over their existing 4090 or whatever, let them. Then I'm sure they'll be good with buying the 5090Ti or 6090 for 5k+ when the time comes and retailers, AIBs, and Nvidia can make even more bank.
Only problem is the rest of us suffer because they can't wait and pay the premium prices.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Only problem is the rest of us suffer because they can't wait and pay the premium prices.
Yup, but that's just how it'll be until demand drops in line with the current supply. I just saw that Nvidia is imposing some kind of requirement for AIBs to stock at least one SKU of their cards at MSRP before all of their other inflated/overpriced SKUs. We'll see if that actually makes any difference or is even enforceable though.
 
T4rd said:
Yup, but that's just how it'll be until demand drops in line with the current supply. I just saw that Nvidia is imposing some kind of requirement for AIBs to stock at least one SKU of their cards at MSRP before all of their other inflated/overpriced SKUs. We'll see if that actually makes any difference or is even enforceable though.
It's really a supply problem. Nvidia gets much more profit from the AI market, so that's where the silicon goes, and this starves the gaming market.
 
Paul is the only YouTuber I have seen who is calling out AMD for following Nvidias lead in the GPU market. Hold both of their feet to the fire; both companies are screwing over customers and we need to stop pretending either one is doing something different.

It speaks volumes that the rest, such as Gamers Nexus, Hardware Unboxed and the rest, haven't been calling them out like they keep doing to Nvidia.


View: https://youtu.be/qFv-JSf7fmE
 
"Stabilize"

suicide.gif
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Paul is the only YouTuber I have seen who is calling out AMD for following Nvidias lead in the GPU market. Hold both of their feet to the fire; both companies are screwing over customers and we need to stop pretending either one is doing something different.

It speaks volumes that the rest, such as Gamers Nexus, Hardware Unboxed and the rest, haven't been calling them out like they keep doing to Nvidia.


View: https://youtu.be/qFv-JSf7fmE
You take for granted how hard it is to make a powerful gaming GPU. Nvidia has a ton of capital to invest in R&D and they're leading by large margin as a result. Intel have tried their go but just couldn't make a card fast enough.

Neither can AMD, they don't even try now. It's a very sensible decision, unless you can actually beat nvidia, extra investment has highly diminishing returns since 2nd place is 2nd place however close. That's what's kept on happening over the years and they've realised it's not worth it. Not to mention the extra software features nvidia has which make their cards that much more compelling. So they might as well work within a set budget and then be happy wherever they land in 2nd place and charge accordingly.

What else do you expect them to do?
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Gamers Nexus, Hardware Unboxed and the rest, haven't been calling them out like they keep doing to Nvidia.
I feel like they do quite a bit ? Gamer nexus often say AMD do exactly what Nvidia do (unrealistic MSRP for AIBs turning into high price) using Nvidia as a shield and using social media to turn it into some petty fanwars comments for easy to manipulate media and people....

spine said:
Neither can AMD, they don't even try now. It's a very sensible decision
You could be talking about something different, RDNA 4 gpus are more than fast enough to sales well at the right price (they sell out fast at quite high price even)
 
If you're at 1080p or 1440p with upscaling you should be aiming to spend about $300-400 on a GPU. If you're at 4K maybe $500-600 max. Spending anymore that that is foolish (I've been that fool many times lol) The best deals to be had are on 3080s and 3090s. 4000 series is bad value and 5000 series is extremely horrible value. I just bought a couple of 3000 series cards and I got tons of value for such little money. I feel like Tech Yes City the feeling of value is so much better than overspending for terrible value products.

So this $3000 price tag is literally rolfing 🤣
 
LOL. So many crybabies complaining about lack of gaming cards. You aren't entitled to one no matter how much you cry. Corps sell what makes the most money for them. We are all getting leftovers and it's simple as that. Until the AI market is satisfied or the foundries expand their production capability you'll buy what's available or just stick to the used market. This isn't a NV problem only as much as the partisans want it to be.
 
DooKey said:
just stick to the used market.
If you value your money. I just bought a 3080 for $290. Between 3 and 1/2 to 4 1/2 years ago this card was going for a $1,000. It trades blows with a 4070 that goes for $150 or $200 more and surprisingly even has the advantage at 4K. Use value is definitely where it's at unless you want to flush your hard earned money down the toilet by all means go for it leave the better value 2nd hand cards for us out there to snag up and you'll be creating new value used cards in a couple years for us to again scoop up lol.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Use value is definitely where it's at unless you want to flush your hard earned money down the toilet by all means go for it leave the better value 2nd hand cards for us out there to snag up and you'll be creating new value used cards in a couple years for us to again scoop up lol.
You're talking like you've been doing this for years..lol. I enjoy the hobby and like having the top card. For a while I was in denial saying I didn't want a 5090, but since I got one I'm happy I did. My current system will more than likely be my last "heavy" gaming PC so it was go big or go home, and it should last me quite a few years. With retirement getting closer and closer I will be saving my money or putting it towards other things.
 
I think I would understand this craze if the 5090 offered a performance level which absolutely blew the 4090 out of the water. But it just gives like 30% more performance for 30% more power, at around 2x the current going price. Like I said in another topic, I had the chance to get one for under 3k, and quite casually, but even with the financial means to do so, it just doesn't make sense to me. I refuse to partake in this lunacy.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
I think I would understand this craze if the 5090 offered a performance level which absolutely blew the 4090 out of the water. But it just gives like 30% more performance for 30% more power, at around 2x the current going price. Like I said in another topic, I had the chance to get one for under 3k, and quite casually, but even with the financial means to do so, it just doesn't make sense to me. I refuse to partake in this lunacy.
We all understand your stance, and for us that have them we have our reasons as well. I was able to sell my 4090 for fair market value here (cheaper than what they're going for now here) and that helped with the cost of the 5090, so no regrets here on my end.
 
If me sitting here bitching all day can help even one person at some point avoid buying into what I feel is a crappy deal, I'll keep doing it. Also personally I enjoy upgrading my PC parts as a hobby, and this whole situation just has me pissed. I need to let it out somewhere. I can't justify these objectively (from a mathematical standpoint) prices for my hobby, and it's just annoying because I want to play with the new parts... but from any sort of "responsible adult" viewpoint it's just completely nonviable. Nothing is justifiable to me.

So I'll keep bitching. If you don't like it, block me. I can block you too. It's not hard. It's a forum and I'm free to whine. Getting "tired of reading it" is kind of a silly excuse and on the contrary sounds copium in another direction.
 
Niner said:
You're talking like you've been doing this for years..lol. I enjoy the hobby and like having the top card. For a while I was in denial saying I didn't want a 5090, but since I got one I'm happy I did. My current system will more than likely be my last "heavy" gaming PC so it was go big or go home, and it should last me quite a few years. With retirement getting closer and closer I will be saving my money or putting it towards other things.
I've been doing this since PC gaming started lol and I used to enjoy having the top card also when prices are reasonable but prices are so out of whack that it's just not worth spending $2500 or $3000 anymore, it's just silly. You did so good for you, no way I'll throw that kind of money at the GPU there's much better value elsewhere 2nd hand.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
I've been doing this since PC gaming started lol and I used to enjoy having the top card also when prices are reasonable but prices are so out of whack that it's just not worth spending $2500 or $3000 anymore, it's just silly. You did so good for you, no way I'll throw that kind of money at the GPU there's much better value elsewhere 2nd hand.
It’s 3200+ now at least

Before taxes, shipping & handling and insurance
 
If you have a 4090 that’s 2-years-old then you can put it up for auction right now on e-bay and you might even make a profit after having used the card for two good years.

Now if you want to give the buyer a thousand dollars back, because you think it’s not fair, then go ahead.

Market forces are market forces. Any item on the face of the planet is worth exactly what people are willing to pay for it. Does this actually need to be said?
 
Hershy said:
If you have a 4090 that’s 2-years-old then you can put it up for auction right now on e-bay and you might even make a profit after having used the card for two good years.

Now if you want to give the buyer a thousand dollars back, because you think it’s not fair, then go ahead.

Market forces are market forces. Any item on the face of the planet is worth exactly what people are willing to pay for it. Does this actually need to be said?
Yes. It sucks for those of us waiting to get these cards, but this wouldn't be an issue if there weren't people willing to pay these prices. Scalpers exist because their pricing is what the market will bear. I have feeling the same thing is going to happen with the Switch 2 launch. There's supposedly 8 million of them going to be available at launch, but once those are sold, it's going to be the same problem as the OG Switch.
 
MistaSparkul said:
You're not sure why? Are you serious? Do you think these prices are sustained in a vacuum? The fact is, people purchasing at these prices is precisely what sustains these prices. If everyone took a step back and actually used their head, we wouldn't have these prices.

So actually yes, it's very much relevant to me what other people do with their money, because it effects me. And in the long run it's going to effect us all. If "let's release 'high end SKUs' at over 1.5x the markup" becomes the viable business strategy for AIBs because people just lose their shit and keep parting with their wallet while slobbering over the sight of 30% more pixels (well it's actually less than 30% for everything below the 5090) for like 1.6-2x the price over the last gen, then that's how it's going to be. Granted I suppose it hardly matters at this point because we're already fucked considering how this turned out but hey, whatever.

But "why would I care" was a really rich question that I would expect out of this circlejerk group that claims I'm having copium from not spending while they're having inventing copium for justifying their spending. Don't really care what you all think. I have every reason and incentive to try to keep people from buying at these prices, the way I see it. Both for their own good and for mine. Period. Don't like it? Again, tough shit.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
You're not sure why? Are you serious? Do you think these prices are sustained in a vacuum? The fact is, people purchasing at these prices is precisely what sustains these prices. If everyone took a step back and actually used their head, we wouldn't have these prices.

So actually yes, it's very much relevant to me what other people do with their money, because it effects me. And in the long run it's going to effect us all. If "let's release 'high end SKUs' at over 1.5x the markup" becomes the viable business strategy for AIBs because people just lose their shit and keep parting with their wallet while slobbering over the sight of 30% more pixels (well it's actually less than 30% for everything below the 5090) for like 1.6-2x the price over the last gen, then that's how it's going to be. Granted I suppose it hardly matters at this point because we're already fucked considering how this turned out but hey, whatever.

But "why would I care" was a really rich question that I would expect out of this circlejerk group that claims I'm having copium from not spending while they're having inventing copium for justifying their spending. Don't really care what you all think. I have every reason and incentive to try to keep people from buying at these prices, the way I see it. Both for their own good and for mine. Period. Don't like it? Again, tough shit.
You don't care what we think and nobody cares what you think so in the end your little mission accomplishes nothing but keep screaming into the void 🗣️
 
xDiVolatilX said:
I've been doing this since PC gaming started lol and I used to enjoy having the top card also when prices are reasonable but prices are so out of whack that it's just not worth spending $2500 or $3000 anymore, it's just silly. You did so good for you, no way I'll throw that kind of money at the GPU there's much better value elsewhere 2nd hand.
I understand where you're coming from and can appreciate your stance on the market. I have a few back up PC's here with older cards that certainly hold their own even now (3070 & 3060 12GB). My outlook right now is a bit different and I figured I'd go out on top which we all know doesn't last long in this hobby of ours. It's like buying that nice car before heading into retirement so you can enjoy it, which I plan on doing with the 5090.
 
Eventually the prices will crash once the demand from people who's life isn't revolved around having the best GPU possible isn't lining up to buy.

AI people are now looking to use their AI offerings, not gaming cards. This "demand" crunch, like others, is very suspicious and reeks of MM.

It costs nowhere near 3k to make, and its certainly not an engineering marvel. If you need the card, enjoy. But DLSS works great and my 3080Ti will live on.
 
Let those who just have to have a 5090 at $3000+, go ahead. Eventually those folks will run out and 5090's will start to accumulate on the shelves before Nvidia cuts allotments. It would be a very hard pass for me at MSRP but at higher prices nope. Games I am playing run great on the 9070 XT, not sure how much I would gain or care about in the end. The benefit to price ratio really goes downhill fast with Nvidia GPUs now days. Good to see stock is actually becoming available.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
I think I would understand this craze if the 5090 offered a performance level which absolutely blew the 4090 out of the water. But it just gives like 30% more performance for 30% more power, at around 2x the current going price. Like I said in another topic, I had the chance to get one for under 3k, and quite casually, but even with the financial means to do so, it just doesn't make sense to me. I refuse to partake in this lunacy.
THIS X 1000

$3,000+ for a video card is pure insanity, just crazy. Where the previous gen was half that cost and offered a huge performance boost gen to gen.

The $1599 RTX-4090 FE was a 70% performance upgrade from the $1499 RTX-3090 FE. But now the $2,000+ RTX-5090 FE is only a 25% to 30% "performance upgrade" so it's a much more expensive card with a minimal increase in performance. Plus the 5xxx series runs hot and takes more watts / power.

For $3000 freaking dollars the 5090 should at the very least be another 70% upgrade like the 4090 was from the 3090, but a 28% "upgrade" for that much money is insulting.
 
Zorachus said:
THIS X 1000

$3,000+ for a video card is pure insanity, just crazy. Where the previous gen was half that cost and offered a huge performance boost gen to gen.

The $1599 RTX-4090 FE was a 70% performance upgrade from the $1499 RTX-3090 FE. But now the $2,000+ RTX-5090 FE is only a 25% to 30% "performance upgrade" so it's a much more expensive card with a minimal increase in performance. Plus the 5xxx series runs hot and takes more watts / power.

For $3000 freaking dollars the 5090 should at the very least be another 70% upgrade like the 4090 was from the 3090, but a 28% "upgrade" for that much money is insulting.
With all do respect, I don't understand why people keep going back to saying things like this. It's not going to change anyone's mind on purchasing one let alone make them feel bad about purchasing one. We all have our own opinions and I can see both sides of things as I was once thinking the same thing about not purchasing a 5090. Like I mentioned I sold a few video cards to help fund this purchase so I'm not really out anything, and I think there a lot of people like me on here as well.
 
I have the cash to go buy a $3,000 video card any day anytime I want.

I have a Microcenter very close to me. I'm there almost weekly looking and become very very tempted to buy a 5090 but they're never in stock and then my brain says don't do it on principal. It's a terrible idea and not right to support greedy companies like this.

$3,000 for 28% in performance improvement should not be acceptable and awarded by purchasing these bad value cards.

If this becomes the new trend, PC gaming will die off if it's going to cost eventually $5,000+ to build a complete system.

It will only be for the 1% rich niche.

Like I said before $3,000 is crazy but I would actually entertain it and probably buy the card if it was a performance monster. If it did, give 75% performance increase over 4090. But at around 30%. Performance upgrade only and that high of a price just seems crazy to me.

I still think the $1599 RTX-4090 FE is the best card for the money today. I know those are hard to come by, but I'm seeing them pop up more frequently on Marketplace in the $1400 to $1700 range.
 
Niner said:
You're talking like you've been doing this for years..lol. I enjoy the hobby and like having the top card. For a while I was in denial saying I didn't want a 5090, but since I got one I'm happy I did. My current system will more than likely be my last "heavy" gaming PC so it was go big or go home, and it should last me quite a few years. With retirement getting closer and closer I will be saving my money or putting it towards other things.
I feel the retirement thing, I've decided my next card is final for a long time, if not the 4090 I already have. I don't do res above 2560x1440 and can hold 240fps and I'm gonna start gaming on an fw900 again at 1920x1200 95hz because even oled 240hz + bfi is not as good with motion clarity, pq, and still has more latency/input lag no matter what they advertise. That being said the card will likely be RTX 6000 Pro Blackwell, pending performance reviews, (10.58% more cuda than 5090, 46.87% more cuda than 4090). It's not rational but it's gonna be glorious!
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
You're not sure why? Are you serious? Do you think these prices are sustained in a vacuum? The fact is, people purchasing at these prices is precisely what sustains these prices. If everyone took a step back and actually used their head, we wouldn't have these prices.

So actually yes, it's very much relevant to me what other people do with their money, because it effects me. And in the long run it's going to effect us all. If "let's release 'high end SKUs' at over 1.5x the markup" becomes the viable business strategy for AIBs because people just lose their shit and keep parting with their wallet while slobbering over the sight of 30% more pixels (well it's actually less than 30% for everything below the 5090) for like 1.6-2x the price over the last gen, then that's how it's going to be. Granted I suppose it hardly matters at this point because we're already fucked considering how this turned out but hey, whatever.

But "why would I care" was a really rich question that I would expect out of this circlejerk group that claims I'm having copium from not spending while they're having inventing copium for justifying their spending. Don't really care what you all think. I have every reason and incentive to try to keep people from buying at these prices, the way I see it. Both for their own good and for mine. Period. Don't like it? Again, tough shit.
I personally agree with you. Logical and makes sense. But let's be honest. Common sense doesn't really seem to exist anymore. Keep preaching. I agree with you man.
 
