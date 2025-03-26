Nvidia RTX 5090 Prices Stabilize Around $3,000

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,795
“While there is an argument to be made that if you're willing and able to spend $2,000 on a graphics card that's only 30% better than the $1500 one that launched over two years before, you can probably afford to spend $3,000 or more; And you may not even feel much of a difference. But it still is a big difference and sets a poor precedent for the industry. While halo graphics cards have existed for many generations, they've never been so egregiously priced before, and the trickle-down effect it's had on the entire GPU lineup from AMD and Nvidia is stark.
The RTX 5080 is often sold for close to twice its original price, and the "$750" 5070 Ti is well north of $1,000. Even AMD's comparably excellent 9070 XT is often sold for several hundred dollars higher than its original price.”
Source: https://www.extremetech.com/computing/nvidia-rtx-5090-prices-stabilize-around-3000
The RTX 5080 is often sold for close to twice its original price, and the "$750" 5070 Ti is well north of $1,000. Even AMD's comparably excellent 9070 XT is often sold for several hundred dollars higher than its original price.”
Source: https://www.extremetech.com/computing/nvidia-rtx-5090-prices-stabilize-around-3000