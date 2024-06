KazeoHin said: I honestly don't think Nvidia REALLY cares about bad press. And I think we, as tech enthusiasts, are way too confident that our being upset with Nvidia actually matters to their bottom line. Joe Gamer just wants his Fortnite to play good on his new laptop or new Walmart brand desktop and the ONLY choice is Nvidia Nvidia Nvidia. Click to expand...

KazeoHin said: AMD had the opportunity to swoop in and take the mid range. They didn't . Instead they labelled something that barely competes with Nvidia's 80-class as their own 90-class and charge through the nose for it... AMD does not keep Nvidia's prices low: Nvidia keeps AMD's prices high . If you're looking for AMD to white-knight the gaming public and offer amazing mid-range cards for a fraction of the price of Nvidia's price gouging, you're going to be REALLY REALLY disappointed when the next RDNA range comes out... and the one after that.... and the one after that. AMD's licking it's chops at pricing its products in-line with Nvidia's horrendous SKUs so AMD can pick up Nvidia's scraps and tell investors how much profit margin their gaming division is pulling in. Maximising dollars-per-effort. Click to expand...

KazeoHin said: You are not Nvidia's customer. Their Investors are. Every dollar Nvidia COULD make but chooses not to is a dollar that it steals from it's REAL customers: their investors. And frankly I don't see ANY profit motive to start being nice to gamers at the moment when every big tech company is willing to sell their children's souls for a square millimetre of AI silicon, meanwhile gamers are complaining that a 4090 is too expensive at *only* 4 figures. Click to expand...

Valid.It was definitely a missed opportunity. AMD needs to stop trying to mimic Nvidia in everything they do. Although I wouldn't say barely competes as you mentioned. The 7900XTX is faster than a 4080 super and costs $100-200 less, the XT variant is faster than a 4070ti Super, and costs $100 less...and similar price discrepancies as you go down the line when you compare the offerings on both sides. It's not barely competing, it is competing and slightly exceeding in performance (Rasterized). But I do agree that AMD missed an opportunity by trying to keep their prices as high as Nvidia and undercutting slightly. They don't need to sell their gpu's for as much as they can get for them....What they need is market penetration, which hopefully we both agree on....and they needed to price more aggressively.I'm not white knighting AMD. Just analyzing what would be their best possible move for the long game. They need exposure and market share, then the rest will fall in to place. We all saw what happened between AMD and Intel (Zen) They offered similar yet eventually better performance, and chipped away at the wall that is intel. The software stack differences were nearly non existent and not impactful. Made even simpler as Intel became complacent and incompetent milking their customer base with stagnation level products.Now will that happen with Nvidia? Definitely NOT, they are all steam ahead, freight training at ridiculous speeds. AMD's only chance in the gaming GPU segment is to brute force the mid range market, and do it hard with this unique opportunity....Gain favor in the gaming segment while nvidia scrutiny is at an all time high and starving the market. Hopefully AMD could cement themselves in the mind of gamers to be an alternative. Nvidia won't give them this chance again...They are overwhelming distracted by AI, and their chances with this window is coming to a close with this upcoming gen.If AMD does hit, at lets say 7900XT levels of performance for 400-450, and near 7900XTX levels of performance for 500-550...That would be a huge win, and would definitely make gamers notice. Nvidia is perfectly content leaving the market untouched and prices solidified while they chomp away at the AI cookie. Forcing them to lower their prices to compete against an aggressively priced RDNA 4 would cause discomfort. Nvidia may not respond aggressively enough and allow AMD to swallow up market share and favor among buyers, as they would prefer to focus on AI. In the long run, this is the best move AMD can make to ensure a strong footing in a gaming market that is not going anywhere unlike the foggy outlook of AI hardware in the long term. I believe Nvidia would keep chasing that red caped AI flag like the bull of greed they are.Now will that happen? Who knows, we'll find out shortly when RDNA 4 is announced...But considering RDNA 4 is monolithic, and hopefully shedding off the performance impacting limitations they hit with with their MCM RDNA 3 offerings...Smaller die size, as well as cheaper 18gbps GDDR6....If they can hit their performance numbers and price accordingly it could do sizable damage in future gpu generations to come adoption wise.We can hopefully both agree the AI market will eventually pop. It is indeed a bubble, it will obviously not disappear as the mining market that preceded it. I'm expecting a time will come where prices in AI hardware will normalize, as a lot of hardware will have already saturated the market, and the hype and realization of actual profit to be made is not as large as expected by companies buying up massive amounts of GPU's right now. Who knows what the annual numbers will eventually settle at....If it will parrot the server/enterprise market in terms of annual revenue, be weaker, or stronger....But the gaming market is not going anywhere, and is guaranteed easy money in a market that is growing in adoption. Also doesn't help the big companies out there, AWS, Google, IBM, etc...are developing, or have developed their own AI chips.Valid. The profit motive though is from a longevity perspective. The AI market will normalize. You are eventually going to see a MASSIVE loss quarter on quarter when it corrects itself. Along with massive drops in stock value...It's a given, It's going to burst like the dot com bubble all over again. So why not position yourself better in the long run by eating up market share in a stable market that is tried, true, and not at all a tiny stone in the ocean by any margin. The AI market bubble is not sustainable, and avoiding, pissing, and brushing off the other sustainable market is a dumb move. Not I'm not saying to ignore the AI market, that would be foolhardy.But alas...will find out shortly, RDNA 4 announcements should be right around the corner. I wouldn't be surprised either way AMD goes. As I'm rather pessimistic in both AMD and Nvidia.