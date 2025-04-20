Nvidia RTX 5090 build quality woes continue as a capacitor bursts on someone's card

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA Enabled
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,824
“
source: https://www.xda-developers.com/nvidia-rtx-5090-capacitor-burst/
Fortunately, the original poster did the right thing and submitted it for an RMA, so hopefully the new card they receive will be more durable. However, given all the other hardware issues the RTX 5090 has suffered over the past weeks, it's certainly setting a worrying precedent for how Nvidia builds its ultra-expensive cards. If the issues persist, customers would likely move to AMD to avoid buying a dud card they'd have to replace weeks later.”Yes, the back of all gpu cards of the 5090 have it, but in reference photo i dont see the black caps either online. GPU works just has coil whine while watching netflix and thats were i inspected my pc and noticed my gpu producing coilwhine and saw this cap exposed. 4-5am at night believe me or not
source: https://www.xda-developers.com/nvidia-rtx-5090-capacitor-burst/