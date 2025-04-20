  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nvidia RTX 5090 build quality woes continue as a capacitor bursts on someone's card

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA Enabled
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,824

Yes, the back of all gpu cards of the 5090 have it, but in reference photo i dont see the black caps either online. GPU works just has coil whine while watching netflix and thats were i inspected my pc and noticed my gpu producing coilwhine and saw this cap exposed. 4-5am at night believe me or not
Click to expand...
Fortunately, the original poster did the right thing and submitted it for an RMA, so hopefully the new card they receive will be more durable. However, given all the other hardware issues the RTX 5090 has suffered over the past weeks, it's certainly setting a worrying precedent for how Nvidia builds its ultra-expensive cards. If the issues persist, customers would likely move to AMD to avoid buying a dud card they'd have to replace weeks later.”

source: https://www.xda-developers.com/nvidia-rtx-5090-capacitor-burst/
 
erek said:


Fortunately, the original poster did the right thing and submitted it for an RMA, so hopefully the new card they receive will be more durable. However, given all the other hardware issues the RTX 5090 has suffered over the past weeks, it's certainly setting a worrying precedent for how Nvidia builds its ultra-expensive cards. If the issues persist, customers would likely move to AMD to avoid buying a dud card they'd have to replace weeks later.”

source: https://www.xda-developers.com/nvidia-rtx-5090-capacitor-burst/
Click to expand...
View attachment asus-tuf-5090-back-of-gpu-core-capacitor-popped-v0-3y9i5ru2zlue1.webp

Better picture of it, but it looks skeptical to me.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top