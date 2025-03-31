Nvidia RTX 5080 General Discussion

487584582_24215692234687761_869093032458448557_n.jpg


Fed Ex guy was delivering these like he was trying to carry a Pizza..... waited 5 days and the last two days were painful lol because I had to sign for it MSI USA store. I'm not sure if I'll use the PSU yet I'm on my 850 Corsair and old Cable Mod Cable.



488487050_24215691748021143_6930299046257141665_n.jpg


4080 on Top

5080 on the Bottom

They weigh about the same just larger fans and about a 1" longer I'm installing the New MSI Center the old software didn't work for some reason.
 
4080 Suprim 13700K vsync off Badass Settings.jpg

4080 and 13700K at 1080P
229 FPS
Badass settings

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 5080 13700K.png


5080 13700K
284 FPS
Badass Settings

Tiny Tina's Wonderland
 
I wish it was a bigger increase in performance actually but I'll take it. using Nvidia drivers 572.70 just to be safe I play a few hours of Hogwarts Legacy didn't have any issues except I still couldn't play at Max settings. Eyestrain I was worried about that too using both a LCD and OLED but this card is great just like the previous one. If you want a safe bet no coil whine get a MSI card. Erek has a MSI Trio and has no problems with his either. Someone might say just get a 4090 but the 360 watts was more appealing with this card. Then the 450 watts with the 4090.
 
Once overclocked the 5080 is VERY close to 4090 speeds.

Otherwise the 4090 will still be about 15-20% faster
 
