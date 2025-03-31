Nvidia RTX 5080 General Discussion

Comixbooks
Fed Ex guy was delivering these like he was trying to carry a Pizza..... waited 5 days and the last two days were painful lol because I had to sign for it MSI USA store. I'm not sure if I'll use the PSU yet I'm on my 850 Corsair and old Cable Mod Cable.
4080 on Top
5080 on the Bottom
They weigh about the same just larger fans and about a 1" longer I'm installing the New MSI Center the old software didn't work for some reason.
