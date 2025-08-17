Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti bought from Amazon had the box contents swapped for bag of suspicious white powder

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,170
wonder what that “powder” is all about, Hmm
“Next, we see the Gigabyte sleeve slide off, the opening of the inner black cardboard box, and the removal of the top padding sheets of protective packaging. There’s just a lumpen package of powder inside – this is what was sliding around in the space cut out for the graphics card. Further investigation reveals that the powder appears to be common table salt.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ng-a-5090-with-no-gpu-core-finds-salt-instead
“Next, we see the Gigabyte sleeve slide off, the opening of the inner black cardboard box, and the removal of the top padding sheets of protective packaging. There’s just a lumpen package of powder inside – this is what was sliding around in the space cut out for the graphics card. Further investigation reveals that the powder appears to be common table salt.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ng-a-5090-with-no-gpu-core-finds-salt-instead