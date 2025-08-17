  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti bought from Amazon had the box contents swapped for bag of suspicious white powder

wonder what that “powder” is all about, Hmm

“Next, we see the Gigabyte sleeve slide off, the opening of the inner black cardboard box, and the removal of the top padding sheets of protective packaging. There’s just a lumpen package of powder inside – this is what was sliding around in the space cut out for the graphics card. Further investigation reveals that the powder appears to be common table salt.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ng-a-5090-with-no-gpu-core-finds-salt-instead
 
