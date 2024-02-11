Nvidia RTX 4080 (Dell OEM Open Box) $884.04 @ eBay

lifanus
eBay Link Nvidia Geforce Rtx 4080 16gb Gddr6 Graphics Card With Triple Fan RRMCK
It's open box, there are 7 available from this seller (I bought one just now so only 6 available)... There is another seller which I suspect is of the same company selling another 7 units here for $893 if the first link run out.
Cheaper than the inflated 4080 Super priced at $1200ish at most places... and if what most YouTube reviewers said were true, only a 2-5% performance gain from Super so the 4080 is in theory still a great deal and a lot more energy efficient than the competitor (7900XT that I currently use)
Free returns if defective and both seems to be reputable top-rated sellers so should have confidence buying.
Cheers.
