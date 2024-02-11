Nvidia RTX 4080 (Dell OEM Open Box) $884.04 @ eBay

lifanus

lifanus

Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2008
Messages
870
eBay Link Nvidia Geforce Rtx 4080 16gb Gddr6 Graphics Card With Triple Fan RRMCK

It's open box, there are 7 available from this seller (I bought one just now so only 6 available)... There is another seller which I suspect is of the same company selling another 7 units here for $893 if the first link run out.

Cheaper than the inflated 4080 Super priced at $1200ish at most places... and if what most YouTube reviewers said were true, only a 2-5% performance gain from Super so the 4080 is in theory still a great deal and a lot more energy efficient than the competitor (7900XT that I currently use)

Free returns if defective and both seems to be reputable top-rated sellers so should have confidence buying.

Cheers.
 

As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
lifanus said:
eBay Link Nvidia Geforce Rtx 4080 16gb Gddr6 Graphics Card With Triple Fan RRMCK

It's open box, there are 7 available from this seller (I bought one just now so only 6 available)... There is another seller which I suspect is of the same company selling another 7 units here for $893 if the first link run out.

Cheaper than the inflated 4080 Super priced at $1200ish at most places... and if what most YouTube reviewers said were true, only a 2-5% performance gain from Super so the 4080 is in theory still a great deal and a lot more energy efficient than the competitor (7900XT that I currently use)

Free returns if defective and both seems to be reputable top-rated sellers so should have confidence buying.

Cheers.
Click to expand...
Probably no warranty though. I'd just wait for the 4080 supers to come back in stock. Shouldn't be that long before they are and then they'll be available at msrp again.
 

As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Not a bad find. I put in a lower offer we will see what I find out. No warranty is a big issue for only $100 less. But if they take my lowball it would be a lot sweeter...haha.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top