NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with 26 Gbps G6X Mod Beats RTX 4080

"A stock GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card scores 8525 points in the Unigine Superposition 8K benchmark, and a stock-speed Manli RTX 4070 Ti SUPER does 7212 points, on account of fewer shaders (66 SM vs. 76 SM) and slower memory (21 Gbps vs. 22.4 Gbps). With a 24 Gbps memory speed mod, and GPU overclocking, Paulo Gomes achieved 8870 points in the test for the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, beating the RTX 4080, and overcoming the shader deficit. Meanwhile, over at TecLab, their Galax-branded RTX 4070 Ti SUPER yields 7028 points at stock speeds; and the team pulled off an epic 26 Gbps memory speed (chip replacement + overclocking), which when combined with some GPU overclocking, yielded a staggering 9133 points, which would inch close to what an RTX 4080 SUPER could produce with its 23 Gbps memory and maxed out "AD103" ASIC with all 80 SM on deck."

1716232835838.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322602/nvidia-rtx-4070-ti-super-with-26-gbps-g6x-mod-beats-rtx-4080
 
on my rig today i had 2x4070 Ti Super 16gb and 2x4080 Super 16gb
all 4 cards from gigabyte
and running the same software on all 4
the 4080s pull a LOT more current and gives of LOT more heat...averaging almost 12C more heat
4080s were pulling 314w and pumping 77C
soooooooo
what temps and current does this chip replacement pull?
 
Last edited:
GoldenTiger said:
Rtfa. This used no extra power, and used stock cooling.
The article doesn't state when they overclocked that they didn't increase power. Now if swapping the ram with more efficient chips allowed for a clock speed increase that doesn't end up consuming more power would be amazing.
 
M76 said:
Where does it say that power draw didn't increase? It only says they used the stock cooler. Which doesn't mean power draw was the same. Even simple OC increases power draw. What you are saying is impossible.
I meant they didn't need any extra power mods or cooling.
 
