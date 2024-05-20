erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,011
"A stock GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card scores 8525 points in the Unigine Superposition 8K benchmark, and a stock-speed Manli RTX 4070 Ti SUPER does 7212 points, on account of fewer shaders (66 SM vs. 76 SM) and slower memory (21 Gbps vs. 22.4 Gbps). With a 24 Gbps memory speed mod, and GPU overclocking, Paulo Gomes achieved 8870 points in the test for the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, beating the RTX 4080, and overcoming the shader deficit. Meanwhile, over at TecLab, their Galax-branded RTX 4070 Ti SUPER yields 7028 points at stock speeds; and the team pulled off an epic 26 Gbps memory speed (chip replacement + overclocking), which when combined with some GPU overclocking, yielded a staggering 9133 points, which would inch close to what an RTX 4080 SUPER could produce with its 23 Gbps memory and maxed out "AD103" ASIC with all 80 SM on deck."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322602/nvidia-rtx-4070-ti-super-with-26-gbps-g6x-mod-beats-rtx-4080
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322602/nvidia-rtx-4070-ti-super-with-26-gbps-g6x-mod-beats-rtx-4080