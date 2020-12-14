Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak reveals another high-end GPU no one can buy

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-gpu-leak/

No inventory likely? or did NVIDIA hold back inventory knowing they would be releasing the Ti varients to give AMD false hope and pull the crown back?

Nvidia may be working on a new GPU that is expected to topple the GeForce RTX 3080 in terms of performance. A leaked list of drivers from PC maker HP posted by LaptopVideo2Go seemingly suggests that the unannounced RTX 3080 Ti could slot in between the RTX 3080 flagship and Nvidia’s enthusiast-class RTX 3090.

The card’s arrival — Nvidia hasn’t given any hints to when the RTX 3080 Ti will debut — could be welcome news for enthusiasts who have so far been unable to pick up an RTX 3080 due to a shortage of supply.

In addition to the RTX 3080 Ti, the leaked list of drivers reveal a number of Ampere graphics cards for desktop and mobile systems, including a mobile version of the popular midrange RTX 3070 with 16GB of memory, an RTX 3070 Ti, two variants of the RTX 3060, and an entry-level RTX 3050.

If accurate, the 16GB of memory means that the mobile RTX 3070 will come with double the video RAM of the current desktop RTX 3070, which tops out with 8GB currently. More memory could give this card terrific performance when used on mobile workstations and gaming laptops
It's more likely they did a limited release in their standard pre Christmas to keep investors happy, shifted their manufacturing over to get the chips off to the data miners, then are now shifting back to the consumer parts now for wider Jan-April for consumer sales. So from April to Aug they can focus on the enterprise manufacturing targets so they can hit the large corporate year-end year-start purchases that make up a very large part of their fiscals.
 
I'm interested in this supposed 3070Ti. Will Nvidia slot them in at higher prices or bump down the non-Ti? Can't see them depressing the price much otherwise it will be too close to the 3060Ti. Suppose it will depend on what AMD brings out sub $500.

In any case I don't expect to see inventory of all of these for a while.
 
So is it safe to assume that nVidia has slightly reconfigured their Ampere lineup and the 3080 20GB will now be the 3080Ti?
 
Presumably the regular 3080 will be discontinued considering how little room there is between the 3080 and 3090. Some variants such as the FTW3 already split the gap vs the FE editions ...
 
makes more sense just throwing more memory at the existing 3080 would be silly, the card wasn't fast enough to really make much use of it so a clock speed increase was also needed bringing it closer to a 3090 than not.
 
Isn't there just 8% of a performance difference between the 3080 and the 3090? If so, there's not much room for an in-between card. It would basically be paying more for some more VRAM.

If the 3080 Ti Costs $1000, then the price difference between it and a 3080 isn't worth an extra 6 GB of VRAM unless you're running 4K and know you definitely need it. And even then, $300 for 6 GB VRAM is whack.
 
For those who got the 3090 for the added vRAM to game for sure (well maybe the amount of time before being sure to get that new one will still make the day purchaser seem worth for those very rich buyer)

But if the card is $200-$300, I imagine a large portion of the 3080 would still go for the regular one (considering the performance difference will probably be lower than the 3080 to 3090, thus an quite the $ for each extra fps)
 
Just like every other Titan class card vs. XX80Ti. The performance will be very similar, but you get more memory with the Titan-class card, and you also have an extreme premium for it. The difference between the two will be $500 and less than 5% performance difference.
 
Previous rumors pointed to more streaming processors on the 3080Ti, just short of what's on the 3090. I doubt there is headroom for higher clocks yet, unless Nvidia just advertises the higher boost speeds that the current cards are reaching vs. the specifications.
 
I'm guessing they keep the regular 3080 around for a while. 20GB 3080 Ti seems likely to slot in at $999 MSRP, a full $300 over the 10GB version.

Unless a 3070 Ti follows soon after. 16GB 3070 vs 10GB 3080 would be an interesting comparison.
 
This the 3070TI is what could be more likely to replace the 3080 I would imagine (and the 3080TI completely replacing the 3090 for gamers), except if Nvidia release the 3080TI to an extremely "attractive" $800 MSRP, that we can doubt, otherwise you would have a giant pricing hole between the $500 3070 and what will cost the 3080TI.

Looking at the giant difference in memory bandwitch between the 3070TI and the 3080, shading units and so on, I doubt it will replace it. It seem destined to be a messy unclear line up at the end that would have never been planed or least a day 1 release of the complete offering would have seem nonsensical, I imagine because some decision was made in response to better than expected AMD offering in some segments.
 
This is a good question. There just isnt much room between a 3080 and a 3090 as is. They have done it before. I bought a first gen titan for 1000 dollars and 2 months later it was made obsolete by the 780ti.
 
From the rumored specs it’s probably going to be only a tiny bit slower than the 3090 in gaming.

It’s essentially going to be a 3090 with a smaller memory bus and 4GB less VRAM. So it’ll likely perform exactly the same at best or at worst be 2-3% slower in games that can utilize the larger memory bus.

The 3090 SKU looks like a 3080 Ti for people who didn’t want to wait and paid a ~$500 premium to get it earlier. 3090s at this point aren’t as hard to get at MSRP and let’s face it, the 3080 Ti is going to be a pain in the ass to get at MSRP for months.
 
