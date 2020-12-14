Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak reveals another high-end GPU no one can buy

Epos7 said: Unless a 3070 Ti follows soon after. 16GB 3070 vs 10GB 3080 would be an interesting comparison. Click to expand...

This the 3070TI is what could be more likely to replace the 3080 I would imagine (and the 3080TI completely replacing the 3090 for gamers), except if Nvidia release the 3080TI to an extremely "attractive" $800 MSRP, that we can doubt, otherwise you would have a giant pricing hole between the $500 3070 and what will cost the 3080TI.Looking at the giant difference in memory bandwitch between the 3070TI and the 3080, shading units and so on, I doubt it will replace it. It seem destined to be a messy unclear line up at the end that would have never been planed or least a day 1 release of the complete offering would have seem nonsensical, I imagine because some decision was made in response to better than expected AMD offering in some segments.