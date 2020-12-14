Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak reveals another high-end GPU no one can buy

MrGuvernment
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2004
- Messages
- 19,685
https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-gpu-leak/
No inventory likely? or did NVIDIA hold back inventory knowing they would be releasing the Ti varients to give AMD false hope and pull the crown back?
No inventory likely? or did NVIDIA hold back inventory knowing they would be releasing the Ti varients to give AMD false hope and pull the crown back?
Nvidia may be working on a new GPU that is expected to topple the GeForce RTX 3080 in terms of performance. A leaked list of drivers from PC maker HP posted by LaptopVideo2Go seemingly suggests that the unannounced RTX 3080 Ti could slot in between the RTX 3080 flagship and Nvidia’s enthusiast-class RTX 3090.
The card’s arrival — Nvidia hasn’t given any hints to when the RTX 3080 Ti will debut — could be welcome news for enthusiasts who have so far been unable to pick up an RTX 3080 due to a shortage of supply.
In addition to the RTX 3080 Ti, the leaked list of drivers reveal a number of Ampere graphics cards for desktop and mobile systems, including a mobile version of the popular midrange RTX 3070 with 16GB of memory, an RTX 3070 Ti, two variants of the RTX 3060, and an entry-level RTX 3050.
If accurate, the 16GB of memory means that the mobile RTX 3070 will come with double the video RAM of the current desktop RTX 3070, which tops out with 8GB currently. More memory could give this card terrific performance when used on mobile workstations and gaming laptops