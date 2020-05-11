NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and GA102 "Ampere" Specs, Other Juicy Bits Revealed

I'm HIGHLY skeptical of the souce. Reminds me of "Gamer Meld" on YouTube... I don't trust it at all. Surprised TPU published this baseless report.

"As for performance, the "GA102" based prototype is allegedly clocking 40 percent higher performance than the RTX 2080 Ti at 4K UHD resolution in poorly optimized games, 50% higher performance on optimized games, and up to 70 percent performance in the "best case scenario" (a game that's been optimized for the "Ampere" architecture). We know from older leaks that by increasing the number of streaming multiprocessors, NVIDIA is doubling the CUDA core : RT core ratio compared to Turing, resulting in more RT cores per tier; and increased ray-tracing performance.

Each "Ampere" RT core is able to process 4x more intersections per unit clock-speed than "Turing." The tensor core count is also reportedly going to see an increase. The focus on ray-tracing and AI performance increase could give game developers the freedom to cram in more RTX effects per title, letting users disable what they want on older "Turing" cards. Performance limitations on "Turing" made developers choose from the RTX feature-set on what to implement. With "Ampere," NVIDIA could introduce DLSS 3.0, an updated image quality and performance enhancement. NVIDIA could resurrect a hybrid memory technology similar to AMD's HBCC, called NVCache, which spreads video memory across the video memory, the system memory, and flash-based storage."

https://www.techpowerup.com/266959/...-ga102-ampere-specs-other-juicy-bits-revealed
 
A 40-50% perfomance increase at 4K? I'm calling BS on this one. Wishful thinking, at best. Unless Ampere ends up being another Pascal this rumor will turn out be WAAAAY off base. At best we can hope for a 25-30% average increase.

As for the RT performance increase. We'll see. I feel like 4x is expecting a lot gen-to-gen and I just don't see it happening.

Overhauled control panel would be nice, though I hope they keep NCP and GFE separate. GFE not requiring a log-in anymore would be very much appreciated.

DLSS 3.0 could be promising, but the blurb about forcing it on by default and pushing this with benchmark sites is rather unwanted.
 
The greatest improvement Nvidia can make to their cards is to actually substantially increase RT performance. Many games that make good and heavy use of RT are suffering massive performance loss.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we have just a 10-20% improvement in rasterization performance while RT performance increases by 100% to mitigate the performance hit current RTX cards are faced with (I’m doubting 4x increase, but 2x seems likely). It’s not like AMD is really pushing Nvidia to up their rasterization performance so why not focus on the feature they’ve been heavily pushing for nearly 2 years now?
 
