NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and GA102 "Ampere" Specs, Other Juicy Bits Revealed

I'm HIGHLY skeptical of the souce. Reminds me of "Gamer Meld" on YouTube... I don't trust it at all. Surprised TPU published this baseless report.
"As for performance, the "GA102" based prototype is allegedly clocking 40 percent higher performance than the RTX 2080 Ti at 4K UHD resolution in poorly optimized games, 50% higher performance on optimized games, and up to 70 percent performance in the "best case scenario" (a game that's been optimized for the "Ampere" architecture). We know from older leaks that by increasing the number of streaming multiprocessors, NVIDIA is doubling the CUDA core : RT core ratio compared to Turing, resulting in more RT cores per tier; and increased ray-tracing performance.
Each "Ampere" RT core is able to process 4x more intersections per unit clock-speed than "Turing." The tensor core count is also reportedly going to see an increase. The focus on ray-tracing and AI performance increase could give game developers the freedom to cram in more RTX effects per title, letting users disable what they want on older "Turing" cards. Performance limitations on "Turing" made developers choose from the RTX feature-set on what to implement. With "Ampere," NVIDIA could introduce DLSS 3.0, an updated image quality and performance enhancement. NVIDIA could resurrect a hybrid memory technology similar to AMD's HBCC, called NVCache, which spreads video memory across the video memory, the system memory, and flash-based storage."
https://www.techpowerup.com/266959/...-ga102-ampere-specs-other-juicy-bits-revealed
