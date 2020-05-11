NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and GA102 "Ampere" Specs, Other Juicy Bits Revealed

A 40-50% perfomance increase at 4K? I'm calling BS on this one. Wishful thinking, at best. Unless Ampere ends up being another Pascal this rumor will turn out be WAAAAY off base. At best we can hope for a 25-30% average increase.



As for the RT performance increase. We'll see. I feel like 4x is expecting a lot gen-to-gen and I just don't see it happening.



Overhauled control panel would be nice, though I hope they keep NCP and GFE separate. GFE not requiring a log-in anymore would be very much appreciated.



DLSS 3.0 could be promising, but the blurb about forcing it on by default and pushing this with benchmark sites is rather unwanted.