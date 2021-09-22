NVIDIA RTX 3000 SUPER Information Leaks -videocardz

legcramp
Aug 16, 2004
11,722
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...per-and-3060-super-get-rumored-specifications
The full list of all four RTX 30 SUPER SKUs has been shared by kopite7kimi, a leaker who revealed the specs of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs more than a year before release.
Kopite revealed the specs of the missing three SKUs of the upcoming RTX 30 desktop series. It is worth noting that NVIDIA is also planning a refresh for its mobile GPU, in fact, we have just covered a leak featuring such SKU here, but those were not included in today’s leak. The desktop SUPER series is supposedly coming in early 2022, but the firm date has not yet been revealed.
The RTX 30 SUPER will be a stop-gap between Ampere and Lovelace, for this reason, NVIDIA does not want to compete with its own products, but rather give its existing SKUs a bit more power and hopefully also more choice to customers (who may or may not be able to find them the shelves one day). According to Kopite, the RTX 3080 SUPER would feature 8960 CUDA cores, but he does not clarify if this is still the GA102 or the rumored GA103 GPU. Interestingly, the configuration of the memory has not changed compared to RTX 3080 Ti, it is 12GB GDDR6X.
It gets a bit more interesting once we get to RTX 3070 SUPER, which would supposedly offer just as many cores as the existing RTX 3070 SKU, but the memory would be upgraded to GDDR6X version. This would give NVIDIA more flexibility when it comes to supplying AIBs, who then may or may not flash the SUPER BIOS for essentially the same GPU configuration.
Definitely, the most interesting SKU from the upcoming SUPER refresh is the RTX 3060 SUPER. The card would allegedly feature more cores than RTX 3060 Ti, which is 5632 CUDA cores compared to 4864 on the Ti model. This means that the card must be using GA104 GPU instead of GA106.
The RTX 30 SUPER SKUs are not making the current lineup any less confusing than it already was. Should the specs be confirmed, the SKU spam will definitely cause a headache to many enthusiasts, especially those looking at the XX60 series.
