erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,987
Anything I see with DLSS+RTX appears entirely possible with traditional Rasterization without the gimmicks or included Input Latencies
"According to NVIDIA, 83 percent of users running on RTX 40 series graphics cards enabled RT, and 79 percent enabled DLSS. On the RTX 30 series, 56 percent of users enable ray tracing and 71 percent enabled DLSS. According to NVIDIA, the numbers were much lower for users running on RTX 20 series back in 2018, where 37 percent users enable RT and 26 percent of them enable DLSS."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307196/nvidia-reveals-some-rt-and-dlss-statistics#comments
"According to NVIDIA, 83 percent of users running on RTX 40 series graphics cards enabled RT, and 79 percent enabled DLSS. On the RTX 30 series, 56 percent of users enable ray tracing and 71 percent enabled DLSS. According to NVIDIA, the numbers were much lower for users running on RTX 20 series back in 2018, where 37 percent users enable RT and 26 percent of them enable DLSS."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307196/nvidia-reveals-some-rt-and-dlss-statistics#comments