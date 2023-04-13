NVIDIA Reveals Some RT and DLSS Statistics

erek

erek

Anything I see with DLSS+RTX appears entirely possible with traditional Rasterization without the gimmicks or included Input Latencies

"According to NVIDIA, 83 percent of users running on RTX 40 series graphics cards enabled RT, and 79 percent enabled DLSS. On the RTX 30 series, 56 percent of users enable ray tracing and 71 percent enabled DLSS. According to NVIDIA, the numbers were much lower for users running on RTX 20 series back in 2018, where 37 percent users enable RT and 26 percent of them enable DLSS."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307196/nvidia-reveals-some-rt-and-dlss-statistics#comments
 
DukenukemX

I'd be more worried how Nvidia collected this info. Lets humor Nvidia and say their numbers are correct. It seems that DLSS and RT are both turned on nearly at the same time, which should shock nobody since DLSS is nearly a requirement for RT. Also, what few people who bought a 40 series are of course going to turn on RT+DLSS because who wouldn't turn on Ray-Tracing when they spent $1k++ on a GPU? This statistic is also missing info on the 30 series. I wouldn't brag about the 20 series when it seems 1/3 of owners are turning on RT, and somehow even less are turning on DLSS. I wonder if that's due to locking them out of DLSS 3? Also, also, should not forget about the plethora of GTX users who can't turn on either feature, because Nvidia's GPU pricing is about as sane as Bob down the road who thinks his small shack of a home is worth half a million.
 
