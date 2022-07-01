NVIDIA reportedly wants to cut TSMC orders for next-gen RTX 40 GPUs 5nm wafers amid lower demand

The consumer electronics market is slowing down rapidly. The interest in new TVs, mobile phones and PCS and has declined as quickly as pandemic has ‘ended’ and inflation struck global markets.



Both AMD and NVIDIA are revising their TSMC orders, reports DigiTimes. The website citing their industry sources claims that Apple, AMD and NVIDIA all wish to change their orders. AMD reportedly wants to lower its 7/6nm wafer orders while NVIDIA is now facing a problem of over saturated GPU market and possibly lower demand for next-gen GPUs.



NVIDIA now has a large stock of GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards for sale, yet the company is now willing to lower the price just yet. This is despite the second-hand market now being inflated by mining cards which are no longer profitable to use and keep. There are simply too many cards now, which paints a grim outlook for RTX 40 demand