NVIDIA Releases the GeForce Graphics Drivers 442.50 WHQL

Looking forward to trying this out!

"Alongside these game-specific improvements, NVIDIA has also built into this new version some updated security features, though NVIDIA's page for their Security Bulletin 4996 returns an error 404, so we are unable to go into specifics at this time. There are added VRSS profiles for VR gaming, and some specific fixes for a number of titles. Also of note is the inclusion of a number of monitors (namely AOC AG271FZ2, AOC AG271F1G2, and ASUS PG43U) to the G-Sync compatible list, so that's three more monitors users can now use with NVIDIA's certification. Follow the link below for both the driver download and full release notes."

https://www.techpowerup.com/264283/nvidia-releases-the-geforce-graphics-drivers-442-50-whql
 
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006. [2679551]
  • [Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
  • [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2834199]
  • [Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel [2811830]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level. [2826669]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.[2822927]
Windows 7 Issues
  • [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
Windows 10 Issues
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
http://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/442.50/442.50-win10-win8-win7-release-notes.pdf
 
