Looking forward to trying this out!
"Alongside these game-specific improvements, NVIDIA has also built into this new version some updated security features, though NVIDIA's page for their Security Bulletin 4996 returns an error 404, so we are unable to go into specifics at this time. There are added VRSS profiles for VR gaming, and some specific fixes for a number of titles. Also of note is the inclusion of a number of monitors (namely AOC AG271FZ2, AOC AG271F1G2, and ASUS PG43U) to the G-Sync compatible list, so that's three more monitors users can now use with NVIDIA's certification. Follow the link below for both the driver download and full release notes."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264283/nvidia-releases-the-geforce-graphics-drivers-442-50-whql
