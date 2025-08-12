  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA Releases GeForce RTX 5090D v2: Similar Gaming, Lower AI Performance

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,124
"According to EXPerview, hands-on testing suggest a split picture for buyers. In pure gaming, the RTX 5090D and RTX 5090D v2 cards are often virtually tied, with frame rate differences usually within a percent or two, so most current 4K titles will not noticeably feel the missing 8 GB. For AI workloads and model inference, the gap is more apparent, with single-digit to low-double-digit performance drops where extra memory matters. Partners are preparing custom builds with larger coolers and multi-fan designs that will likely sell above the stated price, given tight supply and demand. For gamers who want local warranty and service in China, the RTX 5090D v2 is now the top-tier choice. For teams and shops that rely on the fuller-memory D models for large-scale AI work, procurement strategies may shift, or premiums will have to be paid to secure the remaining 32 GB inventory."

1755014898444.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339853/...-5090d-v2-similar-gaming-lower-ai-performance
 
