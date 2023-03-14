erek
Always exciting for new drivers, an appreciated ritual of updating
“NVIDIA today released the latest version of its GeForce Game Ready drivers. We are awaiting an update from NVIDIA on the game-optimizations, since the changelog accessed by us isn't clear on that. The drivers do address a handful issues. Firstly, a bug that caused abnormally high CPU utilization for the NVIDIA Container internal process of the driver, has been fixed. Stability issues on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs has been fixed. Certain Adobe CC application stability issues with the previous 531.18 drivers has been fixed.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305915/nvidia-releases-geforce-531-29-game-ready-drivers
