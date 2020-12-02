erek
Supreme [H]ardness
“The change-log follows.
Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU.
Fixed Issues
[NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU]: Blue-screen crash may occur upon waking from sleep.
[Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games.
[Chrome Browser]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing or browsing videos from the Chrome browser.
[Notebook]: The Lenovo Y740 notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep.”
https://www.techpowerup.com/275470/nvidia-releases-geforce-457-51-whql-drivers
