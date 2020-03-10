NVIDIA Releases GeForce 442.59 WHQL Game Ready Drivers

erek
Love keeping drivers up to date! Don't know why, but feels good
"The change-log follows.
Game Ready
Game Ready
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- [NBA 2K20]: The game crashes with some flashing. [200568482]
- [Notebook][VR]: Blue-screen crash occurs when connecting a VR headset to the notebook. [2879605/2867038]
- [Windows 7]: Implemented a check in the installer to verify that the Microsoft SHA2 support patches are installed on the user system. If the patches are not installed, then the driver installation will not continue. This is to prevent potential issues during or after the driver install. [200592190]."