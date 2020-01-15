NVIDIA Releases GeForce 441.99 Beta Drivers with Vulkan 1.2 API Support

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 15, 2020 at 11:34 AM.

    erek

    Not sure about installing a Beta driver myself. Prefer waiting on WHQL unless something critical.

    "NVIDIA today released its first developer beta drivers that support the new Vulkan 1.2 3D graphics API. Labeled GeForce 441.99, under the R440-series, the drivers extend Vulkan 1.2 support to all NVIDIA graphics architectures going back to "Kepler." That would include GTX 600/700-series "Kepler," GTX 700/900-series "Maxwell," GTX 10-series "Pascal," and GTX 16/RTX 20-series "Turing," along with TITAN and Quadro graphics cards based on these architectures. NVIDIA states that its API support for Vulkan 1.2 is "full," including including support for timeline semaphores, descriptor indexing, buffer device address and SPIR-V 1.5 features."

    DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA GeForce 441.99 Vulkan 1.2 Developer Beta

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262981/...1-99-beta-drivers-with-vulkan-1-2-api-support
     
    Grimlaking

    That is actually pretty interesting and I think it is telling that they are doing this now. Effectively getting their ducks in a row to follow AMD forward with AMD's presence on the PS4 and new xbox whatever consoles.
     
    sirmonkey1985

    lol they're not following AMD.. nvidia's one of the biggest supporters of Vulkan.
     
