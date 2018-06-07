NVIDIA Releases Firmware Update For Displayport 1.3 and 1.4

Nvidia has released a firmware update tool to enable the latest DisplayPort 1.3 / 1.4 features. Nvidia states:

Without the update, systems that are connected to a DisplayPort 1.3 / 1.4 monitor could experience blank screens on boot until the OS loads, or could experience a hang on boot.

The post from Nvidia gives some workarounds for users that are experiencing a hang on boot or blank screen with a DisplayPort 1.3 or 1.4 monitor in order to be able to run the update tool. As a note, we would not suggest doing the update unless it is needed. Thanks to cageymaru for the story.
 
Well, just tried to update my GTX970, and the tool said that the update was required, then when I tried to perform the update, it quit with an error telling me that it could not update the card... No actual error details... Hmmmm nice

I tried updating with no drivers installed, and tried updating to the latest drivers, no change...

I bet it's to do with the BIOS on my card being modded... Bloody nVidia.

BTW, does anyone know what this tool is actually flashing? Is it flashing a totally new BIOS, or patching a part of the existing BIOS, or something else, another chip?
 
Interesting so even though gtx 970/980 specs say dp 1.2 connectors this makes them dp 1.3/1.4 connectors?
 
This is all the information you get if the update is required.

And this is what it says after an update is complete. There are a lot of screen flickers and resolution changes during the update. My monitor which was connected at the time is running off the DisplayPort. I performed the update on an Aorus 1080Ti Extreme WB Edition.
 
blandead said:
Interesting so even though gtx 970/980 specs say dp 1.2 connectors this makes them dp 1.3/1.4 connectors?
As far as I'm aware all DisplayPort is electrically the same, and it's the endpoint devices that determine which version it operates at. So I'm assuming that, yes, this update allows the DisplayPorts on the Maxwell cards to operate with 1.3/1.4 features if it is connected to a display supporting the same version.
Stimpy88 said:
Well, just tried to update my GTX970, and the tool said that the update was required, then when I tried to perform the update, it quit with an error telling me that it could not update the card... No actual error details... Hmmmm nice

I tried updating with no drivers installed, and tried updating to the latest drivers, no change...

I bet it's to do with the BIOS on my card being modded... Bloody nVidia.

BTW, does anyone know what this tool is actually flashing? Is it flashing a totally new BIOS, or patching a part of the existing BIOS, or something else, another chip?
It's not part of the VBIOS, but the tool is probably running a checksum against it to see if it's safe to proceed. You won't need the update if you're not connecting to a display with DisplayPort 1.3 or 1.4, anyway. This update was primarily put out to support the new G-Sync HDR displays.
 
Ahhh, following the Microsoft Update methods I see, interesting...

Stimpy88 said:
Well, just tried to update my GTX970, and the tool said that the update was required, then when I tried to perform the update, it quit with an error telling me that it could not update the card... No actual error details... Hmmmm nice

I tried updating with no drivers installed, and tried updating to the latest drivers, no change...

I bet it's to do with the BIOS on my card being modded... Bloody nVidia.

BTW, does anyone know what this tool is actually flashing? Is it flashing a totally new BIOS, or patching a part of the existing BIOS, or something else, another chip?
antok86 said:
never came across this issue
I have this issue with my LG 34" and GTX960 in my Dual Xeon machine.
I hardly ever reboot the machine and haven't needed to go into BIOS so it hasn't been a problem for me.

The screen stays black until the Windows logon pops up on my setup.
 
Glad they finally addressed this. I have a Gigabyte 1060 6GB model hooked up to an Acer Predator 27" G-sync monitor. With my old monitor hooked up by DVI, I never had boot issues. As soon as I hooked up the Acer using Displayport, I started to run into random black screens (no signal) when booting into Windows 10. Sometimes it would work fine and then other times it would essentially be unresponsive. I would typically have to hit the reset button and reboot when that occurred (sometimes needing to scan files for corruption after doing it). I don't think it ever failed to boot properly once I hit reset. I thought it was some sort of "warm up" issue between the monitor and the vid card. I was always hoping that new display drivers would fix the problem. Guess the issue went deeper than that.
 
Zepher said:
I have this issue with my LG 34" and GTX960 in my Dual Xeon machine.
I hardly ever reboot the machine and haven't needed to go into BIOS so it hasn't been a problem for me.

The screen stays black until the Windows logon pops up on my setup.
I too have had this issue on my LG 34" and 970. Always thought it was my ASUS board, as the black screen issue would happen after a BIOS update. Look forward to testing after work
 
Interesting so even though gtx 970/980 specs say dp 1.2 connectors this makes them dp 1.3/1.4 connectors?
I guess the other question(s) is what version do you have after update? If you have the latter, does it become the newer, or the newest? For example, 1.2 updated to 1.3? 1.2 to 1.4, etc. I am assuming that on the 980 it is to updated to version 1.3 and 1070 to version 1.4, but I could be absolutely incorrect in my assumption.

Or this could be the biggest compromise scam ever made!!!
 
Shikami said:
I guess the other question(s) is what version do you have after update? If you have the latter, does it become the newer, or the newest? For example, 1.2 updated to 1.3? 1.2 to 1.4, etc. I am assuming that on the 980 it is to updated to version 1.3 and 1070 to version 1.4, but I could be absolutely incorrect in my assumption.

Or this could be the biggest compromise scam ever made!!!
DisplayPort cables and ports may have either a "full-size" connector or a "mini" connector. These connectors differ only in physical shape—the capabilites of DisplayPort are the same regardless of which connector is used. Using a Mini DisplayPort connector does not affect performance or feature support of the connection.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DisplayPort
 
I updated to the firmware and now I am having issues with my Oculus connected by a passive hdmi to display port adapter. Is there any way to revert this update? I have the evga FTW 1080. Edit: It now works only with the 1st DP.
 
Failed to update my 980 Ti, will keep an eye on things though.
 
On a dual UEFI card, does this update both or do I have to update both manually?
 
Wow. Every so often I get a blank screen and kept thinking it could possibly be my Ryzen system with bad ram or board combo so I would turn off the system off and on until it worked. System is completely stable otherwise so this may explain it. I run display port with an MSi 1070. Maybe it's worth upgrading the firmware.
 
updated mine a few days ago. Really easy process.
 
I tried this on my Evga 980Ti Kingpins that had already modded 6 mos ago with newer Gops and altered fan profiles connected via displayport onto an Acer XB271HU and it said it was already upto date.
 
Sorry to resurrect an old thread but this fix solved a lot of glitchy behavior (blank screens, VGA adapter errors in POST, multi display sync issues) on my TR3 system with a 1080 ever since I added a high refresh rate Asus display. I had not even been aware of this and stumbled across it accidentally, so I wanted to bump this in case others are in the same boat as I.
 
sphinx99 said:
Sorry to resurrect an old thread but this fix solved a lot of glitchy behavior (blank screens, VGA adapter errors in POST, multi display sync issues) on my TR3 system with a 1080 ever since I added a high refresh rate Asus display. I had not even been aware of this and stumbled across it accidentally, so I wanted to bump this in case others are in the same boat as I.
Hey I am glad you did otherwise I would not have known about it. The link is broken but I just googled 1080ti displayport firmware update and it found it. Hopefully this fixes some of random black screens on my monitor.
 
