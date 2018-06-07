NVIDIA Releases Firmware Update For Displayport 1.3 and 1.4

Glad they finally addressed this. I have a Gigabyte 1060 6GB model hooked up to an Acer Predator 27" G-sync monitor. With my old monitor hooked up by DVI, I never had boot issues. As soon as I hooked up the Acer using Displayport, I started to run into random black screens (no signal) when booting into Windows 10. Sometimes it would work fine and then other times it would essentially be unresponsive. I would typically have to hit the reset button and reboot when that occurred (sometimes needing to scan files for corruption after doing it). I don't think it ever failed to boot properly once I hit reset. I thought it was some sort of "warm up" issue between the monitor and the vid card. I was always hoping that new display drivers would fix the problem. Guess the issue went deeper than that.