Nvidia released Windows hotfix driver 536.09 to fix display flickering

Users experiencing display flickering from the latest WHQL driver
"Interestingly, Nvidia's 535.98 driver changelog already notes a couple of other flickering problems, one of them in the resolved section and another in the open issues part.
Hopefully, the other display flickering bugs will be fixed with the next driver update from the company as plenty of users are still reporting the same problem on the driver feedback thread over on Nvidia's official forum.
The story is mostly the same over on the Reddit discussion thread as well. Interestingly, however, some users are reporting that the driver did fix the flicker issue on single monitors too, even though this hotfix is for multiple monitors.
In case this driver also does not resolve the issue, there are reports that disabling Hardware Accelerated GPU scheduling (HAGS) from the Windows graphics settings fixes the issue. You can refer to this guide in case you are not sure how to disable HAGS."
Source: https://www.neowin.net/news/nvidia-...609-to-fix-display-flickering-for-some-users/
