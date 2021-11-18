Nvidia record quarterly revenue ($7.1B) in Q3 2021 calendar year

pututu
Dec 27, 2015
2,154
Not a video card news but don't know where to post.
The more you buy the more you save seems to work for Nvidia revenue and profit (sarcasm). Summary financial result here.
Note: Nvidia fiscal year is one year ahead of calendar year.
Gaming
- Third-quarter revenue was a record $3.22 billion, up 42 percent from a year earlier and up 5 percent from the previous quarter.
- Announced RTX capabilities coming to blockbuster titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Battlefield 2042 and Dying Light 2, as well as Sony Interactive and Santa Monica Studio's God of War.
- Announced new RTX-accelerated AI features in Adobe applications at the Adobe MAX creativity conference, supported by the latest Studio Driver, and new Studio systems from partners, including Microsoft, HP and Asus.
- Enhanced GeForce NOW(TM) with a new high-performance membership tier providing access to GeForce RTX(TM) 3080-class gaming, and with the introduction of more Electronic Arts hit games, including Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two and Dragon Age: Inquisition.