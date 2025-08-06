NVIDIA Reassures Customers: No Backdoors, No Kill Switches, No Spyware in its GPUs

erek
“The company argues that safety should stem from features such as diagnostics, performance monitoring, bug reporting, and timely firmware patching, rather than relying on a kill switch to power off a GPU. And all of that is happening with a user's consent and knowledge of what services run on their hardware. "Hardwiring a kill switch into a chip is something entirely different: a permanent flaw beyond user control, and an open invitation for disaster. It's like buying a car where the dealership keeps a remote control for the parking brake—just in case they decide you shouldn't be driving. That's not sound policy. It's an overreaction that would irreparably harm America's economic and national security interests," says NVIDIA blog. We hope that the company remains on this track, as promoting good values is essential for development in the hardware industry.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339661/...doors-no-kill-switches-no-spyware-in-its-gpus
