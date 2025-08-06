  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

NVIDIA Reassures Customers: No Backdoors, No Kill Switches, No Spyware in its GPUs

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,083
“The company argues that safety should stem from features such as diagnostics, performance monitoring, bug reporting, and timely firmware patching, rather than relying on a kill switch to power off a GPU. And all of that is happening with a user's consent and knowledge of what services run on their hardware. "Hardwiring a kill switch into a chip is something entirely different: a permanent flaw beyond user control, and an open invitation for disaster. It's like buying a car where the dealership keeps a remote control for the parking brake—just in case they decide you shouldn't be driving. That's not sound policy. It's an overreaction that would irreparably harm America's economic and national security interests," says NVIDIA blog. We hope that the company remains on this track, as promoting good values is essential for development in the hardware industry.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339661/...doors-no-kill-switches-no-spyware-in-its-gpus
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top