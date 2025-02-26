erek
“The display head goes black, and sometimes the OS could even run into a bluescreen of death (BSOD) halt. NVIDIA earlier this week released a video BIOS update through its add-in card (AIC) partners, which should be distributed in the support sections of the brand websites. For those without such a VBIOS update, NVIDIA says that later this week, the company will release a GeForce Game Ready driver update that applies the same VBIOS update.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/333160/nvidia-ready-with-geforce-rtx-50-series-black-screen-issue-fix
