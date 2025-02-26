NVIDIA Ready with GeForce RTX 50-series Black Screen Issue Fix

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,788
“The display head goes black, and sometimes the OS could even run into a bluescreen of death (BSOD) halt. NVIDIA earlier this week released a video BIOS update through its add-in card (AIC) partners, which should be distributed in the support sections of the brand websites. For those without such a VBIOS update, NVIDIA says that later this week, the company will release a GeForce Game Ready driver update that applies the same VBIOS update.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/333160/nvidia-ready-with-geforce-rtx-50-series-black-screen-issue-fix
 
NVIDIA Releases GeForce 572.60 WHQL with Fix for RTX 50-series Black Screens and BSODs
by btarunr Today, 09:56 Discuss (2 Comments)
NVIDIA today released the GeForce 572.60 WHQL Game Ready drivers. These drivers come with optimization for "Monster Hunter Wilds," and the DLSS 4 update of "Naraka Bladepoint." The drivers also introduce G-SYNC support for dozens of monitor models listed below. This release is highly recommended to users of GeForce RTX 50-series "Blackwell" graphics cards, as they fix the various random black screen issues and BSOD system halts being encountered by these users. They also fix audio quality issues being encountered by all users when using high refresh-rate displays with DSC on DisplayPort 1.4, which are caused due to OS-level dynamic tick rate.”
 
Comixbooks said:
https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/s/FlGDEQFUVc

It's still not working along even with previous Generation cards.
Click to expand...
I read that, and the "IRQL Not less or equal" is far more likely to be caused by bad system RAM timings than it is a system driver.
They get blamed on "buggy GPU drivers" because that's the easy answer, but I would not be surprised if users having that issue went to their bios and set things to factory defaults and removed any memory profile OC work things will stabilize.
It can be bad GPU drivers, but in my experience, it usually isn't.

Tweaking memory timings was the fix for most of the AMD black screen GPU driver issue too so...
 
Lakados said:
I read that, and the "IRQL Not less or equal" is far more likely to be caused by bad system RAM timings than it is a system driver.
They get blamed on "buggy GPU drivers" because that's the easy answer, but I would not be surprised if users having that issue went to their bios and set things to factory defaults and removed any memory profile OC work things will stabilize.
It can be bad GPU drivers, but in my experience, it usually isn't.

Tweaking memory timings was the fix for most of the AMD black screen GPU driver issue too so...
Click to expand...
Yep. Pretty dead giveaway.
 
Last edited:

NVIDIA Releases Another Hotfix Driver to Resolve Black Screen Issues, Marking the Firm’s Fifth Attempt to Address The Problem

The first issue is specific to the GeForce RTX 5080/RTX 5090, where the overclocked GPUs are said not to perform at full potential when a system reboot occurs. We haven't seen reports of users facing this problem, so it is likely something NVIDIA has identified internally, or there might be cases that haven't surfaced in the media. The second problem which is said to be addressed is the black screen issue, and it seems like NVIDIA's previous solutions haven't worked out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Blackwell has more issues than most people even realize. Just go look at one of the latest Hardware Canucks videos where they talk about Blackwell having different problems on different platforms. In every single case there were no issues with the previous generation of cards. I've seen other reviewers mention all kind of weirdness and quirks just between different motherboards while running Blackwell where again none of these issues were present in the previous generation.

Pretty sad now that hardware can be just as broken as the games that we get. I'm not sure if drivers are actually going to be able to fix all the issues. And of course I'm sure somebody's going to let me know that they've had zero issues and all I can say is that's good for you.
 
jobert said:
Blackwell has more issues than most people even realize. Just go look at one of the latest Hardware Canucks videos where they talk about Blackwell having different problems on different platforms. In every single case there were no issues with the previous generation of cards. I've seen other reviewers mention all kind of weirdness and quirks just between different motherboards while running Blackwell where again none of these issues were present in the previous generation.

Pretty sad now that hardware can be just as broken as the games that we get. I'm not sure if drivers are actually going to be able to fix all the issues. And of course I'm sure somebody's going to let me know that they've had zero issues and all I can say is that's good for you.
Click to expand...
To be honest it sounds like this release was just rushed through and through. The issues are too numerous for it to be happenstance.
 
I am in the same boat of having black screen issues. It's frustrating every release it's "fixed" but then it's the same thing again and again.

It's not anything new really. Had different problems with my 4090, different problems with my 3090, and different problems with my 2080 Ti's. It's the early adopter fee, but this time the drivers are borked for 40 series card holders as well. It's crazy they f'ed up perfectly good cards that have been out for 2+ years with such crappy drivers.
 
JMCB said:
It's crazy they f'ed up perfectly good cards that have been out for 2+ years with such crappy drivers.
Click to expand...

Me being on a 3070 makes this information less relevant to me personally, but

The consensus on Guru3D is just to steer clear of the 572.** drivers and stick with 566.45 hotfix driver till all this is sorted out
- Hopefully that tidbit will prove useful for 3000/4000 series owners (I'm on 566.45 right now, no issues)
 
Had issues with one of the earlier 572.xx drives on a variety of GPUs (1050 Ti, 1070, 1660 Super, 3060 Ti, 3080 Ti, 4050M)
Basic stuff like HW acceleration in Chrome, video playback in YouTube, etc.
Reverting to 566.xx instantly fixed those issues
 
I'm really glad that the 100-200 people that own a Blackwell are getting their issues taken care of.

Also really glad that I always tend to wait to update drivers out of sheer laziness.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top