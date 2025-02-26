NVIDIA Ready with GeForce RTX 50-series Black Screen Issue Fix

Blackwell has more issues than most people even realize. Just go look at one of the latest Hardware Canucks videos where they talk about Blackwell having different problems on different platforms. In every single case there were no issues with the previous generation of cards. I've seen other reviewers mention all kind of weirdness and quirks just between different motherboards while running Blackwell where again none of these issues were present in the previous generation.



Pretty sad now that hardware can be just as broken as the games that we get. I'm not sure if drivers are actually going to be able to fix all the issues. And of course I'm sure somebody's going to let me know that they've had zero issues and all I can say is that's good for you.