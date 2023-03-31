erek
Unauthorized boards
"NVIDIA has outlined a simple guide to a potential customer, in order to avoid the purchase of an ersatz graphics card. It first recommends that the buyer only consider the latest GeForce RTX 40-series, due to Ada Lovelace architecture debuting after the collapse of cryptocurrency, therefore GPUs from that range are not heavily associated with mining activities. The second suggestion is to only source a card from an official partner - prime examples for the Chinese market are ASUS, Colorful, Gainson, GALAX, Gigabyte, Injoy, MSI, Zotac, Renaissance, ASL, Maxsun, and Yeston - the customer will also gain a proper guarantee via these companies. The third and last bit of advice is aimed at a customer who does not have the budget to reach for the RTX 40-range - NVIDIA recommends only purchasing newer SKUs based on its Ampere architecture, with good candidates in the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X models.
It is encouraging to see NVIDIA's new focus on eliminating unlicensed products from online retailers, but the endeavor has only targeted one regional market. The Chinese hardware sector is massive and hard to regulate, but the distribution of counterfeit and poorly refurbished cards has spread internationally. This is not a brand new problem, but Team Green will need to address it in order to fully satisfy its customer base."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306688/nvidia-ramps-up-battle-against-makers-of-unlicensed-geforce-cards
