NVIDIA Quietly Relaxes Certification Requirements for NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate Badge

"The new, silently-edited requirements have now dropped the HDR 1000 certification requirement; instead, NVIDIA is now only requiring "lifelike HDR" capabilities from monitors that receive the G-SYNC Ultimate Badge - whatever that means. The fact of the matter is that at this year's CES, MSI's MEG MEG381CQR and LG's 34GP950G were announced with an NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate badge - despite "only" featuring HDR 600 certifications from VESA. This certainly complicates matters for users, who only had to check for the Ultimate badge in order to know they're getting the best of the best when it comes to gaming monitors (as per NVIDIA guidelines). Now, those users are back at perusing through spec lists to find whether that particular monitor has the characteristics they want (or maybe require). It remains to be seen if other, previously-released monitors that shipped without the G-SYNC Ultimate certification will now be backwards-certified, and if I were a monitor manufacturer, I would sure demand that for my products."
