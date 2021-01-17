NVIDIA quietly introduces the GeForce GT 1010 — A Pascal GP108 GPU with 256 CUDA cores, 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM, and 55 W TDP

"TechPowerUp, however, has managed to put up the specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010. According to the site, the GT 1010 is based on a GP108 GPU fabbed on the 14 nm process. The GP108 has a die area of 74 mm2 and is comprised of 1,800 million transistors. Essentially, the GT 1010 is the same GPU as the GT 1030 with some CUDA cores disabled. While the the GT 1030 offered 384 CUDA cores, the GT 1010 will offer only 256 (i.e. two streaming multiprocessors).

The GT 1010 supports 2 GB of GDDR5 VRAM on a 64-bit memory interface. The base clock of the GPU is 1,228 MHz and can boost up to 1,468 MHz. Additionally, the card features 16 texture mapping units (TMUs), 16 raster operation pipelines (ROPs), and a TDP of 55 W, which means it can run on just PCIe power without the need for power connectors.

It is not yet clear whether the GT 1010 will be available for OEM systems alone or for the general public as well. While such a cut-down Pascal GPU may seem odd in 2021, NVIDIA clearly thinks otherwise and sees a potential market for it. Who knows, we may even seen a GT 1020 as well to complete the series."

https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDI...es-2-GB-GDDR5-VRAM-and-55-W-TDP.515158.0.html
 
I'd be curious what spec the HDMI ports use. If this can do hardware x265 with an HDMI output that could handle 4K @ 120hz, or at least 60hz, that would make for a great HTPC card.
 
GotNoRice said:
I'd be curious what spec the HDMI ports use. If this can do hardware x265 with an HDMI output that could handle 4K @ 120hz, or at least 60hz, that would make for a great HTPC card.
Hoping to see pics of the Unit soon!
 
The last few sentences seem confused as to why.
Nvidia Executive: "Even really old cards are selling for insane amounts on ebay."
Jensen: "Dig through the dumpsters and find those crappy chips we couldn't find a use for 3 or 4 years ago"
 
3080: Out of stock
3090: scalper prices
But worry not, the 1010 will surely be available at MSRP!
 
GotNoRice said:
I'd be curious what spec the HDMI ports use. If this can do hardware x265 with an HDMI output that could handle 4K @ 120hz, or at least 60hz, that would make for a great HTPC card.
Netflix doesn't work even on a 1030, doubt this will have more features.
 
