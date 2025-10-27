erek
"The submission also adds comments that document how BOOT_0 and BOOT_42 evolve across GPU generations, and it removes a couple of legacy types, Spec and Revision. According to the notes, this simplification removes some complexity and makes future boot42 support updates easier to follow, avoiding generation-specific adjustments when new revisions arrive. The changes confirm that current generations from Turing through Blackwell will continue to use BOOT_0 while future, post-Blackwell chips will be identified solely via BOOT_42. Targeting Rubin, this work is another example where NVIDIA is actively preparing driver support ahead of hardware launch. If Rubin enters volume production in the second half of 2026 as previously reported, having the identification and selection logic ready in advance should help reduce the gap between shipments and software enablement, meaning that fast-moving hardware release cycles will be followed very closely with optimized software."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342265/nvidia-prepares-new-driver-era-for-rubin-gpus-in-2026
