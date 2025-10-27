  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA Prepares New Driver Era for "Rubin" GPUs in 2026

"The submission also adds comments that document how BOOT_0 and BOOT_42 evolve across GPU generations, and it removes a couple of legacy types, Spec and Revision. According to the notes, this simplification removes some complexity and makes future boot42 support updates easier to follow, avoiding generation-specific adjustments when new revisions arrive. The changes confirm that current generations from Turing through Blackwell will continue to use BOOT_0 while future, post-Blackwell chips will be identified solely via BOOT_42. Targeting Rubin, this work is another example where NVIDIA is actively preparing driver support ahead of hardware launch. If Rubin enters volume production in the second half of 2026 as previously reported, having the identification and selection logic ready in advance should help reduce the gap between shipments and software enablement, meaning that fast-moving hardware release cycles will be followed very closely with optimized software."

1761585249927.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342265/nvidia-prepares-new-driver-era-for-rubin-gpus-in-2026
 
For anybody wondering why this is important.

Boot 0 requires the use of a lookup table, which needs to contain models and detailed information, so the drivers know how to respond and blah blah blah, it needs to be maintained and updated, and is by its very nature a closed source solution to a problem.

Boot 42, the GPU tells the system what it needs, and the drivers respond accordingly; it is very open-source friendly, you could safely say that getting full Boot 42 support across their lineup is a precursor that needs to happen if we ever want to see an open-source kernel driver for Nvidia GPU's.
 
