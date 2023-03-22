NVIDIA Prepares H100 NLV GPUs With More Memory and SLI-Like Capability

Dan_D said: There are just way too many hurdles to getting SLi implemented by developers. The last time NVIDIA and AMD pushed multi-GPU, support got better for a short time and then fell off a cliff. It got worse over time, not better. The changes to DX12 would have allowed for great things but put the burden squarely on developers which killed multi-GPU practically overnight. I don't think we'll see SLi ever be a thing again until it can be implemented 100% in hardware where developers won't have to do anything. Click to expand...

Couldn't agree more.I always wondered why it was so difficult to just make multi-GPU transparent to the operating system at the hardware or at least the driver level.That is really what will be necessary for mGPU to become worthwhile again. We have rendering API's, many of them. They are supposed to abstract the software/game from having to deal with hacks to make stuff like this work.Somewhere in the chain of rendering API -> GPU driver - > GPU hardware it has to be possible to make this transparent to the title that is trying to render something, and unless that happens, I just don't see mGPU being relevant again.