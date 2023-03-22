NVIDIA Prepares H100 NLV GPUs With More Memory and SLI-Like Capability

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,819
SLI rebranded making a comeback? That's a lot of interconnect bridges on top of the cards
"The performance differences between the H100 PCIe version and the H100 SXM version are now matched with the new H100 NVL, as the card features a boost in the TDP with up to 400 Watts per card, which is configurable. The H100 NVL uses the same Tensor and CUDA core configuration as the SXM edition, except it is placed on a PCIe slot and connected to another card. Being sold in pairs, OEMs can outfit their systems with either two or four pairs per certified system. You can see the specification table below, with information filled out by AnandTech. As NVIDIA says, the need for this special edition SKU is the emergence of Large Language Models (LLMs) that require significant computational power to run. "Servers equipped with H100 NVL GPUs increase GPT-175B model performance up to 12X over NVIDIA DGX A100 systems while maintaining low latency in power-constrained data center environments," noted the company."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306275/...gpus-with-more-memory-and-sli-like-capability
"The performance differences between the H100 PCIe version and the H100 SXM version are now matched with the new H100 NVL, as the card features a boost in the TDP with up to 400 Watts per card, which is configurable. The H100 NVL uses the same Tensor and CUDA core configuration as the SXM edition, except it is placed on a PCIe slot and connected to another card. Being sold in pairs, OEMs can outfit their systems with either two or four pairs per certified system. You can see the specification table below, with information filled out by AnandTech. As NVIDIA says, the need for this special edition SKU is the emergence of Large Language Models (LLMs) that require significant computational power to run. "Servers equipped with H100 NVL GPUs increase GPT-175B model performance up to 12X over NVIDIA DGX A100 systems while maintaining low latency in power-constrained data center environments," noted the company."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306275/...gpus-with-more-memory-and-sli-like-capability