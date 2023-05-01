Nvidia Postpones 3nm GPU Launch to 2025 Amid Economic Struggles and Dwindling PC Demand

Nvidia's forthcoming 3nm GPUs, anticipated to be crafted via the TSMC 3nm chip procedure, will not be hitting the market until 2025, as reported by insider sources.



Economic upheavals and a descending trend in PC demand are cited as the primary factors contributing to this postponement. Notably, DigiTimes reveals that Nvidia is not alone in this delay, with AMD among other corporations also putting their 3nm production schedules on hold. Despite the industry-wide delay, Apple continues to move forward with their 3nm chip plans for the imminent iPhone 15 and the M3 system-on-chip for iMacs. This postponement from Nvidia implies there will be no fresh introductions to the GeForce GPU lineup for the coming two years.



Speculation is rife that the forthcoming Blackwell GPUs from Nvidia will feature a monolithic chip design, promising twice the speed of the RTX 40 series. Nonetheless, given the excess inventory from a shrinking demand for video cards, only minor advancements like the RTX 4090 Ti and 4080 Ti are projected for near-term release.