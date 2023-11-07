NVIDIA Plans 2024 CES (January) Launch for RTX 40-series SUPER

Update 05:29 UTC: MEGAsizeGPU revealed the retail branding inserts for boxes, for the RTX 40-series SUPER family. NVIDIA has changed the SUPER logo, replacing a stylized typeface with the same bland sans-serif typeface it uses for the main GeForce RTX branding. It even confirms the existence of the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER (two brand extensions clumped together).”

https://www.techpowerup.com/315491/nvidia-plans-2024-ces-january-launch-for-rtx-40-series-super
 
If true then I am expecting Q2 (late) or (early) 2025 for 5000 series.
With AMD announcing (if true) that they are backing off Navi 41? to allow chiplets to fully bake for the super kill Navi 51 then Nvidia is in no concern to rush anything while they hold the definitive performance crown.
Kinda reminds me of the last time the "Super" brand was seen. Nvidia wasn't being pressed and a quick refresh was all that was needed to keep the $$ rolling in.
 
polonyc2 said:
this refresh seems underwhelming...Nvidia should just lower prices on the 4090 and 4080
I won't go as far as to say the top of the stack doesn't matter, but a vast majority of people are <$1000. Really a majority strictly speaking is <$500. The real hope for most is that the 4070's make better sense.
 
