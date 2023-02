Blade-Runner said: so overpriced that I suspect most people willing to spend that much on a GPU will be prepared to pay a bit extra to get the highest tier performance. Click to expand...

That seem really strange and how would it be consistent with Nvidia modus operandi ?Why not sales them a 4090 to those people if they want them instead ? Is the profit that much higher on a 4080 ?To maintain over MSRP price on the 4090 and not hurt the quite similar pro line that sales at $6000-$7000 would make more sense to me than trying to sale a 4080 to someone ready to spend $500 more on a 4090.There is an Asus Tuf 4090 OC extreme edition available sold & shipped by newegg at $1,799, no name brand are getting available at 1700 and pop up at $1600, not sure it require any plan to start to lower production versus the initial boom.