NVIDIA Orders AIC Partners to Prioritize 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti as Gamers Reject 8 GB Model

"Modern features like path tracing require more VRAM, so having an additional 8 GB of memory allows the GPU to run contemporary games smoothly. This has led gamers to overlook the $50 price difference and opt for a model with double the VRAM capacity without hesitation. With NVIDIA now focusing on higher-VRAM models, future GPU iterations in this price range might not include an 8 GB option. For gamers planning to sell their systems later for an upgrade, the 16 GB version will likely be more valuable in secondary markets like eBay."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342264/...16-gb-rtx-5060-ti-as-gamers-reject-8-gb-model
