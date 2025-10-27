  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA Orders AIC Partners to Prioritize 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti as Gamers Reject 8 GB Model

erek

erek

Dec 19, 2005
13,923
"Modern features like path tracing require more VRAM, so having an additional 8 GB of memory allows the GPU to run contemporary games smoothly. This has led gamers to overlook the $50 price difference and opt for a model with double the VRAM capacity without hesitation. With NVIDIA now focusing on higher-VRAM models, future GPU iterations in this price range might not include an 8 GB option. For gamers planning to sell their systems later for an upgrade, the 16 GB version will likely be more valuable in secondary markets like eBay."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342264/...16-gb-rtx-5060-ti-as-gamers-reject-8-gb-model
 
The 8GB should never have existed; Nvidia should have only done the 16GB. The removal of the 8GB SKU would have reduced costs on the 16GB variant, and if the price jump proved to be a significant issue to sales numbers, there are multiple things Nvidia could authorize with the remaining 4000 series stock to correct that problem.
 
NVIDIA sometimes feels like it's taking an Apple-style approach to RAM, where it hold out for as long as possible on a certain amount. At first it's plenty. Then it becomes merely acceptable.
Then it becomes a cry of "for the love of everything good, give us more!" I can understand why, but it's notable that AMD almost trips over itself to offer more VRAM.
 
Aurelius said:
NVIDIA sometimes feels like it's taking an Apple-style approach to RAM, where it hold out for as long as possible on a certain amount. At first it's plenty. Then it becomes merely acceptable.
Then it becomes a cry of "for the love of everything good, give us more!" I can understand why, but it's notable that AMD almost trips over itself to offer more VRAM.
Right, but at the same time.... Why does Nvidia have to tell the AIB's "This shit is selling poorly, STOP FUCKING MAKING THEM!"

Which is basically what the supply control memo they sent out to AIB's essentially says.

You would think the AIBs would see their cards not moving, then make that decision on their own.
 
Lakados said:
Right, but at the same time.... Why does Nvidia have to tell the AIB's "This shit is selling poorly, STOP FUCKING MAKING THEM!"

Which is basically what the supply control memo they sent out to AIB's essentially says.

You would think the AIBs would see their cards not moving, then make that decision on their own.
It very well may be in the contract Nvidia has with AIBs, requiring them to sell X number of 8gb 5060s in order to get Y number of 5090 boards.

Kind of like MAP policies allow manufacturers to dictate another companies policies to sales
 
