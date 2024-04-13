  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nvidia Ominverse and Isaac Sim keeping Physx alive

https://docs.omniverse.nvidia.com/isaacsim/latest/features/physics/index.html

I was recently at the 2024 Nvidia GTC conference in San Jose and spent some time talking to Nvidia reps about Isaac Sim and Ominverse and it seems the software and Physics acceleration is not dead.

The idea is to build digital twins with Isaac Sim and then do a "One Shot" transfer to real robots after the desgin and development and training are all done in pure SIL environments.

Anyways, just thought I would drop this here....in this basically dead forum.
 
