Nvidia Ominverse and Isaac Sim keeping Physx alive

https://docs.omniverse.nvidia.com/isaacsim/latest/features/physics/index.html
I was recently at the 2024 Nvidia GTC conference in San Jose and spent some time talking to Nvidia reps about Isaac Sim and Ominverse and it seems the software and Physics acceleration is not dead.
The idea is to build digital twins with Isaac Sim and then do a "One Shot" transfer to real robots after the desgin and development and training are all done in pure SIL environments.
Anyways, just thought I would drop this here....in this basically dead forum.
