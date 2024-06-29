NVIDIA NVLink Switch Chips Change to the HGX B200

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,310
Hmm
"We asked NVIDIA to confirm these are the new NVSwitches, we received this response via e-mail “We haven’t disclosed the positioning of the chips, but we did go from 4 chips to 2.” At the same time, the company also corrected our branding when we called those two “NVSwitches” since “… the two chips in the middle are called “NVLink Switch” chips.
While NVIDIA has not disclosed the location of the NVLink Switch chips, there are two of these chips in the middle of the HGX B200 baseboard, and it was also confirmed on the HGX B100.
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/ingras...ink-switch-chips-change-to-the-hgx-b200-b100/
"We asked NVIDIA to confirm these are the new NVSwitches, we received this response via e-mail “We haven’t disclosed the positioning of the chips, but we did go from 4 chips to 2.” At the same time, the company also corrected our branding when we called those two “NVSwitches” since “… the two chips in the middle are called “NVLink Switch” chips.
While NVIDIA has not disclosed the location of the NVLink Switch chips, there are two of these chips in the middle of the HGX B200 baseboard, and it was also confirmed on the HGX B100.
Final WordsThe NVLink Switch chips are bigger now and moving them to the center of the board likely reduced trace lengths versus having them all at one end. That has benefits when doing high-speed signaling. Further, the NVIDIA B200 GPUs have the sets of four GPUs flipped on either side, so it is likely NVIDIA also is doing that to further reduce trace lengths to the NVLink Switches."
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/ingras...ink-switch-chips-change-to-the-hgx-b200-b100/