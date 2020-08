First thing that comes to mind is better scale out capabilities on their AI training platforms, i.e. Drive PX. They can go a few ways with this, obviously they can sell the platform as a whole, or push PaaS. They already are pushing PaaS pretty hard with their Holodeck, so maybe this acquisition is to enable them to further their capabilities in-house, or push more PaaS out.



Further into the future, maybe incorporate networking know-how to design better interconnects for their GPUs, i.e. NVLink successor.