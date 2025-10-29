NVIDIA Nears $5 Trillion Market Value After Major Announcements at GTC 2025

erek
"During the GTC event NVIDIA revealed plans with the U.S. Department of Energy to build seven new supercomputers including one powered by 10,000 Blackwell GPUs. NVIDIA also introduced NVQLink, a new open systems architecture designed to accelerate the development of quantum supercomputers. Moreover, NVIDIA yesterday showcased its highly anticipated "Vera Rubin" Superchip, a single package combining two Rubin GPUs with a Vera CPU featuring 88 cores and 176 threads. While competition from AMD, Qualcomm, and in-house chips developed by hyperscalers continues to grow, NVIDIA remains positioned at the center of the AI infrastructure boom edging closer to the $5 trillion milestone valuation that seems set to become reality in a matter of days."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342383/...t-value-after-major-announcements-at-gtc-2025
