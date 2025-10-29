  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA Nears $5 Trillion Market Value After Major Announcements at GTC 2025

"During the GTC event NVIDIA revealed plans with the U.S. Department of Energy to build seven new supercomputers including one powered by 10,000 Blackwell GPUs. NVIDIA also introduced NVQLink, a new open systems architecture designed to accelerate the development of quantum supercomputers. Moreover, NVIDIA yesterday showcased its highly anticipated "Vera Rubin" Superchip, a single package combining two Rubin GPUs with a Vera CPU featuring 88 cores and 176 threads. While competition from AMD, Qualcomm, and in-house chips developed by hyperscalers continues to grow, NVIDIA remains positioned at the center of the AI infrastructure boom edging closer to the $5 trillion milestone valuation that seems set to become reality in a matter of days."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342383/...t-value-after-major-announcements-at-gtc-2025
 
