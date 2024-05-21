Nvidia nearly went out of business in 1996 trying to make Sega's Dreamcast GPU — instead, Sega America's CEO offered the company a $5 million lifeline

erek
“The answer picked by Irimajiri and Sega wound up being a $5 million investment into Nvidia, since Irimajiri had previously met Huang and taken a liking to him. While Irimajiri eventually stepped down from executive positions at Sega (and was briefly president of the whole company, not just the US branch), this investment was cashed out for $15 million afterward, helping keep Sega stable as the company departed the console business.
Now, one can't help but wonder. Would today's gaming and hardware be drastically different if Nvidia had actually succeeded in creating a Dreamcast-appropriate GPU? The Dreamcast's features, including online connectivity, were still very cutting-edge at the time of its release, beginning to blur the lines between gaming console and gaming PC. However, the Dreamcast's problems didn't really have anything to do with its internal hardware...so there's a non-zero chance Sega still would have exited the console business, either way.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...ffered-the-company-a-dollar5-million-lifeline
