NVIDIA Named America’s Best Place to Work on Latest Glassdoor List

pututu

pututu

[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
2,211
Breaking news. If you believe the anonymous feedback from Nvidia employees to Glassdoor is reliable. ;)

I guess they are printing money as fast as they can in the current situation and I'm guessing some of the profit made is shared with employees in terms of compensation. BTW shareholders are very happy too.

Also Nvidia is ranked #1 in the area of Agility (Employees can respond quickly and effectively to changes in the marketplace and seize new opportunities) and Innovation (The company pioneers novel products, services, technologies, or ways of working) according to the ranking provided by Culture500 (Glassdoor is a partner of this). When it comes to integrity (Employees consistently act in an honest and ethical manner), they are ranked at #4. No AIB since they are not in the top 500 largest companies.
 
