"NVIDIA aims for SOCAMM2 to become a faster, more widely adopted standard, potentially with JEDEC's assistance to standardize the format. SOCAMM2 is expected to maintain the same 649 I/O ports exposed to the motherboard but will integrate faster LPDDR5X running at 9600 MT/s, compared to the first-generation SOCAMM's 8533 MT/s. The new SOCAMM2 might also use LPDDR6 and source it from multiple suppliers. NVIDIA currently ships SOCAMM in its "Blackwell Ultra" GB300 NVL72 system, providing 18 TB of LPDDR5X memory at 14.3 TB/s bandwidth. An upgrade to SOCAMM2 could increase that to 16 TB/s bandwidth as a simple drop-in replacement, stemming from 9600 MT/s LPDDR5X. Additionally, NVIDIA may be diversifying its supplier strategy. The first-gen SOCAMM was supplied by Micron, but now Samsung and SK Hynix might join, although no specific details or timeline are available."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341002/nvidia-moves-to-socamm2-phases-out-initial-socamm-design
