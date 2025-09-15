  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

NVIDIA Moves to SOCAMM2, Phases Out Initial SOCAMM Design

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,441
"NVIDIA aims for SOCAMM2 to become a faster, more widely adopted standard, potentially with JEDEC's assistance to standardize the format. SOCAMM2 is expected to maintain the same 649 I/O ports exposed to the motherboard but will integrate faster LPDDR5X running at 9600 MT/s, compared to the first-generation SOCAMM's 8533 MT/s. The new SOCAMM2 might also use LPDDR6 and source it from multiple suppliers. NVIDIA currently ships SOCAMM in its "Blackwell Ultra" GB300 NVL72 system, providing 18 TB of LPDDR5X memory at 14.3 TB/s bandwidth. An upgrade to SOCAMM2 could increase that to 16 TB/s bandwidth as a simple drop-in replacement, stemming from 9600 MT/s LPDDR5X. Additionally, NVIDIA may be diversifying its supplier strategy. The first-gen SOCAMM was supplied by Micron, but now Samsung and SK Hynix might join, although no specific details or timeline are available."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341002/nvidia-moves-to-socamm2-phases-out-initial-socamm-design
 
NVIDIA Cancels SOCAMM1, Moves to SOCAMM2 — Opportunity for Samsung and SK Hynix
https://twitter.com/Jukanlosreve/st...4-cdna3-architectures-thread.2602668/page-472
NVIDIA has revised its plan to adopt SOCAMM (System-On-Chip Attached Memory Module), a low-power DRAM module dubbed the “second HBM (High Bandwidth Memory).” The company has scrapped the SOCAMM1 project and decided to move forward with SOCAMM2, beginning tests with the three major memory makers. While Micron had the upper hand in SOCAMM1, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix now see an opportunity to catch up.

According to industry sources on the 14th, NVIDIA has started sample testing of SOCAMM2 with Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. Initially, NVIDIA prepared to adopt SOCAMM1 in AI servers, where low power is critical, but technical issues emerged, prompting the push for the new SOCAMM2 standard.

An industry insider familiar with the matter said, “NVIDIA had originally planned to adopt SOCAMM1 within this year, but the project was halted twice due to technical issues and never led to mass orders. The task has now shifted to SOCAMM2, and all three memory makers are currently engaged in sample testing.”

SOCAMM is a proprietary memory module standard NVIDIA is promoting for AI workloads. It is designed to build large-capacity memory at a lower cost and with lower power consumption compared to HBM.

SOCAMM is composed of low-power DRAM (LPDDR). Power consumption is reportedly about one-third of conventional DRAM-based server memory modules (RDIMMs).

Technically, SOCAMM2 retains the same 694 I/O terminals as SOCAMM1, but supports higher data transfer speeds of up to 9600 MT/s, compared with SOCAMM1’s 8533 MT/s (Micron). Adoption of next-generation low-power memory LPDDR6 is also under consideration.

With NVIDIA skipping SOCAMM1 and moving directly to SOCAMM2, industry winners and losers will diverge. The memory industry had initially expected SOCAMM to create a new market alongside HBM. Samsung and SK Hynix had even stated in conference calls that they were preparing for SOCAMM mass production in the third quarter. However, the delay has pushed back their business opportunities.

Still, analysts say this could turn into a blessing in disguise for Samsung and SK Hynix. In SOCAMM1, Micron was ahead, having completed quality evaluations first. But with SOCAMM2, all three players are starting from the same baseline. Micron had announced in March that it passed NVIDIA’s SOCAMM quality evaluation and was preparing for mass production, while Samsung and SK Hynix only revealed in July that they were preparing for third-quarter mass production.

SOCAMM2 mass production is expected early next year, taking into account the evaluation period. As a modular solution allowing selective expansion of memory, adoption volumes are likely to increase gradually.

An industry official commented, “As AI chip computing performance improves, demand for memory to address data bottlenecks is growing. With SOCAMM drawing attention as the next solution after HBM, the key question is whether Samsung can use this opportunity to reverse its position in the AI memory race where it has lagged behind rivals.”
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top