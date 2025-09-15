NVIDIA Moves to SOCAMM2, Phases Out Initial SOCAMM Design

NVIDIA has revised its plan to adopt SOCAMM (System-On-Chip Attached Memory Module), a low-power DRAM module dubbed the “second HBM (High Bandwidth Memory).” The company has scrapped the SOCAMM1 project and decided to move forward with SOCAMM2, beginning tests with the three major memory makers. While Micron had the upper hand in SOCAMM1, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix now see an opportunity to catch up.



According to industry sources on the 14th, NVIDIA has started sample testing of SOCAMM2 with Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. Initially, NVIDIA prepared to adopt SOCAMM1 in AI servers, where low power is critical, but technical issues emerged, prompting the push for the new SOCAMM2 standard.



An industry insider familiar with the matter said, “NVIDIA had originally planned to adopt SOCAMM1 within this year, but the project was halted twice due to technical issues and never led to mass orders. The task has now shifted to SOCAMM2, and all three memory makers are currently engaged in sample testing.”



SOCAMM is a proprietary memory module standard NVIDIA is promoting for AI workloads. It is designed to build large-capacity memory at a lower cost and with lower power consumption compared to HBM.



SOCAMM is composed of low-power DRAM (LPDDR). Power consumption is reportedly about one-third of conventional DRAM-based server memory modules (RDIMMs).



Technically, SOCAMM2 retains the same 694 I/O terminals as SOCAMM1, but supports higher data transfer speeds of up to 9600 MT/s, compared with SOCAMM1’s 8533 MT/s (Micron). Adoption of next-generation low-power memory LPDDR6 is also under consideration.



With NVIDIA skipping SOCAMM1 and moving directly to SOCAMM2, industry winners and losers will diverge. The memory industry had initially expected SOCAMM to create a new market alongside HBM. Samsung and SK Hynix had even stated in conference calls that they were preparing for SOCAMM mass production in the third quarter. However, the delay has pushed back their business opportunities.



Still, analysts say this could turn into a blessing in disguise for Samsung and SK Hynix. In SOCAMM1, Micron was ahead, having completed quality evaluations first. But with SOCAMM2, all three players are starting from the same baseline. Micron had announced in March that it passed NVIDIA’s SOCAMM quality evaluation and was preparing for mass production, while Samsung and SK Hynix only revealed in July that they were preparing for third-quarter mass production.



SOCAMM2 mass production is expected early next year, taking into account the evaluation period. As a modular solution allowing selective expansion of memory, adoption volumes are likely to increase gradually.



An industry official commented, “As AI chip computing performance improves, demand for memory to address data bottlenecks is growing. With SOCAMM drawing attention as the next solution after HBM, the key question is whether Samsung can use this opportunity to reverse its position in the AI memory race where it has lagged behind rivals.”