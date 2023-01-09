NVIDIA Might Incorporate More AI-Optimizations In Its Graphics Drivers For RTX GPUs

Neat little operation here, hopefully the performance improvements aren’t at a loss to any visual or temporal fidelity

“Nvidia is working on AI optimized drivers. Release maybe this year (Q1).
Up to 30% more performance
Average improvement ~10% No info about specific gen Take this with a grain of salt. If true Nvidia drivers will be real "fine wine"

https://wccftech.com/nvidia-might-i...zations-in-its-graphics-drivers-for-rtx-gpus/
 
