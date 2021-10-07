NVIDIA LHR Cards Fully Unlocked Mining Performance

You can now DUAL mine ETH (~30%) and other coins (~70%) simultaneously with LHR cards using their full potential.



Github: Available combinations along with memory requirements: ETH+ ERGO (8GB+), ETH+RVN (8GB+ on linux, 10GB+ on win), ETH+ CFX (10GB+)WIKI - https://github.com/trexminer/T-Rex/wiki/LHR See "LHR-unlock" bat/sh files for configuration examples.--lhr-tune is set to 30 by default, but can be set higher or lower depending on your needs / overclock settings.For all dual mining combinations high memory overclock is recommended to reduce the chance of LHR lock.Additionally for ERGO, since it's known to be LHR limited, find overclock settings that don't trigger LHR locks in single mode, and then use them for ETH+ERGO dual mode.* (ethash) "standard" LHR unlock changes and improvements:Automatically detect LHR cards even if --lhr-tune is not specified (except 3060 rev.1, for them you still need to manually set --lhr-tune)New parameter --lhr-low-power reduces power consumption in LHR mode at a cost of a slightly lower hashrate (start from --lhr-tune 68)Change scale of --lhr-tune from [1-8] to percentage of the GPU's full hashrate the miner tries to achieve. The old values in the [1-8] will be automatically converted to percentage, no change required.Recommended starting LHR tune values: 71 in normal mode, 68 in low power consumption mode.* (ethash) Allow dual ETH+ZIL mining without having to rely on proxying your ETH traffic through a ZIL-pool (see "ETH+ZIL-ezil" bat/sh file on how to start it)Linux: https://trex-miner.com/download/t-rex-0.24.0-linux.tar.gz Windows: https://trex-miner.com/download/t-rex-0.24.0-win.zip Github: https://github.com/trexminer/T-Rex/releases Click to expand...

Fully Unlocked by one of the biggest miners T-Rex miner, you just have to dual mine on the same card.