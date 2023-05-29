NVIDIA Leaves AMD, Intel In The Dust In JPMorgan’s Artificial Intelligence Report

At a nearly Trillion Dollars Valuation, NVIDIA impresses

“Now, JPMorgan believes that NVIDIA will be the primary beneficiary of artificial intelligence spending this year. Its report claims that as much as 60% of the revenue from AI products in 2023 will land into NVIDIA's pockets through spending on GPUs and networking interconnects. In second place is Broadcom, with its application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) that are expected to take as much as 13% of the revenue pie.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-leaves-...-in-jpmorgans-artificial-intelligence-report/
 
