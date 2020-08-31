Nvidia Launches MX450 with PCIe 4.0, Bad Omen for Intel’s DG1

erek
"Moving back to the product itself, NotebookCheck has previously leaked info that suggested it uses the aformentioned TU117 GPU core and is clocked at 540 Mhz with up to 896 CUDA cores. The GPU would support GDDR5 and GDDR6. The GDDR5 version would have a rate of 7 Gbps while the GDDR6 version would have a rate of 10 Gbps. They had also reported it would be running at 25W for both parts.
With Tiger Lake launching next month we should know for sure more details like pricing and performance though its rumored to perform along the lines of a GTX 1650 Max-Q."
https://adoredtv.com/nvidia-launches-mx450-with-pcie-4-0-bad-omen-for-intels-dg1/
