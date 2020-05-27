erek
Excited? Pretty cool!
Fixed Issues:
https://www.techpowerup.com/267748/nvidia-launches-geforce-game-ready-446-14-whql-driver
- [Notebook]: Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperatures. [2929921/200608270]
- [SLI]: Major frame time spikes occur in multiple games.[2903264]
- [HDR]: Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled. [2909218]
- [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]
- [Resident Evil 3 Remake][DirectX 12]: Some objects in the game may flicker. [2938095]
- [F1 2019]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop. [200608572]
- Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged upon launching an application. [2937218]
- Fixed driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650. [2919568]
- Corsair iCUE program triggers Geforce Overlay. [200614189]
- [VR]: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding occurs in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337]
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel/Freestyle tabs are undetectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan."
