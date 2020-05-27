NVIDIA Launches GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL Driver

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,184
Excited? Pretty cool!

"DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA GeForce 446.14 WHQL

Fixed Issues:
  • [Notebook]: Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperatures. [2929921/200608270]
  • [SLI]: Major frame time spikes occur in multiple games.[2903264]
  • [HDR]: Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled. [2909218]
  • [Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]
  • [Resident Evil 3 Remake][DirectX 12]: Some objects in the game may flicker. [2938095]
  • [F1 2019]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop. [200608572]
  • Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged upon launching an application. [2937218]
  • Fixed driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650. [2919568]
  • Corsair iCUE program triggers Geforce Overlay. [200614189]
Known Issues
  • [VR]: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding occurs in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337]
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel/Freestyle tabs are undetectable. [2810884]
  • [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan."

https://www.techpowerup.com/267748/nvidia-launches-geforce-game-ready-446-14-whql-driver
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,765
Wonder if this fixes the random stuff Modern Warfare starting doing last official update.

will download on both my builds and find out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top