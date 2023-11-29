Nvidia is ‘No longer a graphics company’

D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
12,834
“Jensen sent out an email on Friday evening saying everything is going to deep learning, and that we were no longer a graphics company. By Monday morning, we were an AI company."

It’s no secret that Nvidia has quickly morphed into an AI company. Although it creates some of the best graphics cards for PC gamers, the company’s supercomputing efforts have catapulted it into being a trillion-dollar company, and that transformation was spurred on by the monumental rise of ChatGPT. That shift, from a graphics company to an AI company, was an intentional choice by Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang.

In a moment of saying the quiet part out loud, Greg Estes, the vice president of corporate marketing at Nvidia, said: “[Jensen] sent out an email on Friday evening saying everything is going to deep learning, and that we were no longer a graphics company. By Monday morning, we were an AI company. Literally, it was that fast.”

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/nvidia-said-no-longer-graphics-company/
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/12/04/how-jensen-huangs-nvidia-is-powering-the-ai-revolution

jensen.jpg
 
Last edited:
People think this means they are going to stop making graphic cards. They aren’t.
But you bet your ass they want to replace the raster pipe with something completely done via some form of DLSS FG.

Raster isn’t moving them to 4K playable any time soon and it costs a fortune to tweak drivers and work with developers to make it work well for anything they produce. They are betting on finding a way for a game and inputs to just tell the GPU what it wants to be happening and the GPU just renders what it thinks the stuff is asking for but at 60+ FPS.
 
Nvidia is now a trillion dollar company!...damn!...I wish I invested years ago
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top