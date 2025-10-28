NVIDIA Introduces NVQLink — Connecting Quantum and GPU Computing for 17 Quantum Builders and Nine Scientific Labs

erek
“Qubit—the units of information enabling quantum computers to process information in ways ordinary computers cannot—are delicate and error-prone, requiring complex calibration, quantum error correction and other control algorithms to operate correctly.
These algorithms must run over an extremely demanding low-latency, high-throughput connection to a conventional supercomputer to keep on top of qubit errors and enable impactful quantum applications. NVQLink provides that interconnect, enabling the environment needed for future, transformative applications across industries.
"In the near future, every NVIDIA GPU scientific supercomputer will be hybrid, tightly coupled with quantum processors to expand what is possible with computing," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "NVQLink is the Rosetta Stone connecting quantum and classical supercomputers—uniting them into a single, coherent system that marks the onset of the quantum-GPU computing era."
U.S. national laboratories, led by the Department of Energy, will use NVIDIA NVQLink to make new breakthroughs in quantum computing.
"Maintaining America's leadership in high-performance computing requires us to build the bridge to the next era of computing: accelerated quantum supercomputing," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. "The deep collaboration between our national laboratories, startups and industry partners like NVIDIA is central to this mission—and NVIDIA NVQLink provides the critical technology to unite world-class GPU supercomputers with emerging quantum processors, creating the powerful systems we need to solve the grand scientific challenges of our time."
NVQLink connects the many approaches to quantum processors and control hardware systems directly to AI supercomputing—providing a unified, turnkey solution for overcoming the key integration challenges that quantum researchers face in scaling their hardware.
With contributions from supercomputing centers, quantum hardware builders and quantum control system providers, NVQLink sets the foundation for uncovering the breakthroughs in control, calibration, quantum error correction and hybrid application development needed to run useful quantum applications.
Researchers and developers can access NVQLink through its integration with the NVIDIA CUDA-Q software platform to create and test applications that seamlessly draw on CPUs and GPUs alongside quantum processors, helping ready the industry for the hybrid quantum-classical supercomputers of the future.
Partners contributing to NVQLink include quantum hardware builders Alice & Bob, Anyon Computing, Atom Computing, Diraq, Infleqtion, IonQ, IQM Quantum Computers, ORCA Computing, Oxford Quantum Circuits, Pasqal, Quandela, Quantinuum, Quantum Circuits, Inc., Quantum Machines, Quantum Motion, QuEra, Rigetti, SEEQC and Silicon Quantum Computing—as well as quantum control system builders including Keysight Technologies, Quantum Machines, Qblox, QubiC and Zurich Instruments.
Availability
Quantum builders and supercomputing centers interested in NVIDIA NVQLink can sign up for access on this webpage.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342338/...-17-quantum-builders-and-nine-scientific-labs
