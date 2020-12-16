NVIDIA Introduces “Huang’s Law” to Replace the now Defunct Moore’s Law

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,162
"To keep this law consistent, NVIDIA has developed the MAGNet tool which is a modular generator-accelerator of neural networks, with a rated performance of 100 trillion ops per W or 100 TOPs. This is more than 10x higher than any accelerator available on the market.


This info was disclosed in a conference attended by the CEOs of all major IT and semiconductor companies and OEMs including Alibaba, Baidu, China Telecom, Dell Technology, Xinhua Three, Inspur, Kuaishou, Microsoft, Ping An, Xiaomi, AWS, ByteDance, Didi, Lenovo, and Tencent."

1608133726516.png


1608133743262.png


source: https://www.hardwaretimes.com/nvidia-introduces-huangs-law-to-replace-the-now-defunct-moores-law/

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huang's_law
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,164
Wonder who's brilliant idea this is? Leather Jacket Guy Law #1, great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top