NVIDIA Introduces “Huang’s Law” to Replace the now Defunct Moore’s Law

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,162
"To keep this law consistent, NVIDIA has developed the MAGNet tool which is a modular generator-accelerator of neural networks, with a rated performance of 100 trillion ops per W or 100 TOPs. This is more than 10x higher than any accelerator available on the market.
This info was disclosed in a conference attended by the CEOs of all major IT and semiconductor companies and OEMs including Alibaba, Baidu, China Telecom, Dell Technology, Xinhua Three, Inspur, Kuaishou, Microsoft, Ping An, Xiaomi, AWS, ByteDance, Didi, Lenovo, and Tencent."
source: https://www.hardwaretimes.com/nvidia-introduces-huangs-law-to-replace-the-now-defunct-moores-law/
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huang's_law
This info was disclosed in a conference attended by the CEOs of all major IT and semiconductor companies and OEMs including Alibaba, Baidu, China Telecom, Dell Technology, Xinhua Three, Inspur, Kuaishou, Microsoft, Ping An, Xiaomi, AWS, ByteDance, Didi, Lenovo, and Tencent."
source: https://www.hardwaretimes.com/nvidia-introduces-huangs-law-to-replace-the-now-defunct-moores-law/
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huang's_law