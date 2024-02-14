Nvidia install update - error during installation

Hi.
Pc:
13900K stock
2x16 GB DDR5 GSKILL 6800
Rtx 4090 Gigabyte Gaming
Aorus Elite Z790 AX
SSD KINGSTON 2TB
Seasonic 1300W PX ATX 3.0 PCIE 5.
win 11
So i was on 551.23 drivers. Yesterday i was updating to 551.52 by installation and i clicked quick express install.
Then i had error during install,something like this:
nvidia message bus for nvcontainer fail
So i closed installer ,rebooted pc and installed again,this time all fine was installed without that error.
My question is only why that error pops up first time?thx
Should i format now disk or leave it if all installed fine second time?
