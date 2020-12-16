NVIDIA Hosting GeForce Event in January: New GPUs Coming

erek
Is it the 3080 Ti 20 Gigger or something else?
"The broadcast will take place at the time of virtual CES, which starts on January 11 and ends on January 14. Given the scope of the trade show, it is logical for Nvidia to use it for a significant announcement. Yesterday it was reported that Nvidia might formally introduce its cheapest Ampere GPU yet — the GeForce RTX 3060 — which is a significant launch.
Meanwhile, Nvidia could also unveil its first notebook GeForce RTX GPUs based on the Ampere architecture at CES, considering how popular gaming laptops are today.
Over the past few weeks Nvidia's management said that it had multiple Ampere-powered products in the pipeline. We do not know for sure what Nvidia is planning to reveal on January 12, 2021, but the company says it will be an important announcement for gaming, so stay tuned."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-geforce-event-january-2021
